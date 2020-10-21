LeBron James Praises Dodgers' Team Effort In World Series Game 1 Win Vs Rays

The LA Dodgers carried their form into the World Series as they beat the Tampa Bay Rays by an 8-3 score in Game 1. The win means that the LA Dodgers now lead the seven-game series 1-0, with the next game according to the World Series schedule taking place on Thursday, October 22 at 5:38 AM IST. As has been the case in recent games, LeBron James reacted to the Dodgers vs Rays Game 1, as he praised several players for their performance.

World Series highlights: Dodgers vs Rays Game 1 summary

In the NLCS, Mookie Betts changed games with his glove. To start the World Series, he did it with his baserunning savvy.



Betts stole two bases, scored two runs and homered as the #Dodgers ran away with Game 1. https://t.co/7UY6RIeJlV — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) October 21, 2020

The LA Dodgers started their World Series campaign with a thoroughly dominating victory, with Mookie Betts contributing in every way possible for his side. Although the biggest takeaway from the Dodgers vs Rays Game 1 will be the performance of left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who seemed to be in complete control as he delivered six innings of one-run ball. Kershaw was admirably supported by Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts, as the LA Dodgers gained an early advantage in the World Series.

LeBron James reacts to Dodgers vs Rays Game 1

1 down! @ClaytonKersh22 was himself(which is AMAZING), @mookiebetts did it all, @Cody_Bellinger went yard again and the whole team was simply damn good! @Dodgers. #OnToTheNextOne — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2020

After LA Dodgers won the first game of the 2020 World Series, NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter to praise the side. Congratulating the Dodgers on their 8-3 win, LeBron James reserved special praise for Clayton Kershaw, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger. The 35-year-old in his tweet called Kershaw amazing, while he wrote that Mookie Betts did it all. In addition to praising Bellinger, LeBron James wrote that the whole team was ‘simply damn good’ as he expressed his excitement for the next World Series game.

OMG 😱! What a catch & double play! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 21, 2020

LeBron James was seen reacting during the World Series game as well. Victor Gonzalez showed light quick reflexes in the seventh innings when he caught a Mike Zunino scorcher and then caught both the liner and the runner at second base off guard. Reacting to Gonzalez’s moment of brilliance, LeBron James took to Twitter to praise the player’s reflexes.

LeBron’s mood after the Dodgers beat the Braves and advance to the World Series. pic.twitter.com/vCXM6zx05J — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 19, 2020

This is not the first time LeBron James has taken to social media to praise the LA Dodgers. The NBA star had earlier taken to Instagram to praise the side for their impressive comeback victory against the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the NLCS. At that time, LeBron James had posted a picture of the LA Dodgers on his Instagram stories, as he congratulated the side on their victory.

Image Credits: NBA Instagram, LA Dodgers Instagram