Lennox Lewis Open To Fight Mike Tyson In Mouth-watering Rematch If “Public Wants It”

Former world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis recently took the boxing world by storm as he showed interest in fighting Mike Tyson in a rematch after their famous 2002 encounter in Tennessee. 19 years ago, Lennox Lewis knocked out the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet,’ securing the ‘Ring Magazine Knockout of the Year’ award in the process. The 2002 clash between the two legends concluded the drama which extended well beyond the squared circle and both Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson were involved in an infamous press conference brawl, which took place six months before the fight.

So, it’s not surprising that fans would want to see a rematch between the two. Speaking to TMZ Sports earlier, Lennox Lewis claimed, “If the public wanted it then we would probably talk (about the rematch)”. Lion’s comments come after Mike Tyson’s recent return to the ring, where he fought fellow veteran Roy Jones Jr to a draw. The two legends clashed in an eight-round exhibition match, which generated over $80 million in PPV sales.

On paper, Lennox Lewis vs Mike Tyson 2 has the calibre to be incredibly lucrative, especially considering how much their previous bout made. However, unlike ‘Iron’ Mike, Lewis has not fought in recent years. His last bout came in 2003, where he defeated future heavyweight champion Vitali Klitschko by TKO in the sixth round. Mike Tyson has fought in a number of exhibition matches since his last professional fight in 2005, while Lewis has not entered the ring since 2003. However, for many, The Lion’s comeback in the near future could be sensational.

Mike Tyson currently busy with Evander Holyfield trilogy

Even though Lewis vs Mike Tyson 2 is huge, it’s not as big as Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield 3, financially. Both the veterans have been in ongoing discussions for a third fight ever since Tyson made his return to the sport in November. According to reports, Tyson was scheduled to fight Holyfield in his return bout, but for some reason, he chose to fight Roy Jones Jr instead.

Since then, Holyfield is adamant on fighting Tyson in the near future, even accusing ‘Iron’ Mike of dodging the fights on a number of occasions. The two legends first collided in 1996 for the prestigious WBA heavyweight title, were The Real Deal came out on top. As for their rematch in 1997, it ended up becoming the most infamous bout in history as Tyson disqualified himself by biting Holyfield’s ear off.

