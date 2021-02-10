Evander Holyfield Believes Third Fight With Mike Tyson Would Generate $100m In Revenue

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield recently claimed that his highly-anticipated trilogy bout with Mike Tyson would break major PPV sales record. Both the veterans have been in ongoing discussions for a third fight ever since ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ made his return from retirement and faced Jones Jr in an eight-round exhibition. The November 2020 event made a whopping 1.6 million in PPV buys and $80 million for Triller.

However, The Real Deal claims that a potential meeting with Tyson will easily break Tyson vs Jones Jr’s sales record. Speaking to Brian Custer on ‘the Last Stand Podcast,’ Evander Holyfield said that his trilogy bout with Tyson has the calibre to make around $100 million. “The fight would be big because so many people want the fight,” he added.

$100 million is a lot of money for an exhibition fight, considering Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will reportedly make the same amount from their undisputed world heavyweight title bout. This shows how lucrative Holyfield vs Tyson 3 would be. And there’s no wrong in The Real Deal predicting that the bout would be huge as its one of the most anticipated in boxing history.

Evander Holyfield on the Mike Tyson trilogy

The two legends share a fiery history, and given the success of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr, Holyfield vs Tyson 3 could definitely draw higher numbers. Later in the interview, Holyfield responded to Tyson’s recent claims that he will go after The Real Deal after a couple of more exhibition fights. “The only thing that I hear people talking about [is] they want to Tyson and myself. And you know, this is what the world wants to see. But you’re not in that situation, so you have to want to do it. So, I guess we have to come together and do it,” he added.

Mike Tyson next fight: Holyfield vs Tyson in brief

Therefore, Holyfield is adamant on fighting Tyson in the near future, even accusing ‘Iron’ Mike of dodging the fights on a number of occasions. The two legends first collided in 1996 for the prestigious WBA heavyweight title, were The Real Deal came out on top after a brutal slugfest. As for their rematch in 1997, it ended up becoming the most infamous bout in history as Tyson disqualified himself by biting Holyfield’s ear off.

Image Source: Mike Tyson/ Instagram