Mike Tyson Trains Inside An MMA Cage After Revealing That He Will Fight In 2021

Since his return bout against Roy Jones Jr in November 2020, Mike Tyson has said on multiple occasions that he wants to continue fighting. Recently, he showed his seriousness by dropping bombs on his teammate during a sparring session, which interestingly took place inside an MMA cage. In a short video his coach Rafael Cordeiro shared on his Instagram page, ‘Iron’ Mike can be seen showing off his incredible power and impressive speed.

The video has received more 70,000 likes on Instagram, with fans praising Mike Tyson, who turns 55 in June. While talking to Patrick Mouratoglou recently, Mike Tyson revealed that he felt “confident” after the Roy Jones Jr bout and would like to keep on fighting in the near future. He also added that he would deliver an even better performance in his next bout, which could also be an exhibition.

“I felt that I could do it again. Yeah, absolutely. It'll be better this time,” said ‘Iron’ Mike when asked if he wants to continue fighting.

While Mike Tyson’s next opponent is yet to be announced, fans want him to fight former rival Evander Holyfield once again. Both the fighters have a long history as they have faced each other twice for the prestigious heavyweight title. While Holyfield won the first bout by TKO in the eleventh round, the second bout ended in a controversial manner. Their 1997 encounter is one of the most infamous in boxing history as the bout ended in the third round after Tyson bit a chunk of Holyfield’s ear off. The officials decided to stop the bout and declared Holyfield the winner by disqualification.

Mike Tyson MMA: 'Iron' Mike to make MMA debut?

While Mike Tyson can only be seen sparring with his teammate in the video, some fans think that ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ is thinking on making an MMA debut as the training session took place inside an octagon. Even Cordeiro sarcastically teased fans as he shared the video with the caption, “The tiger Mike Tyson is in the cage. Watch out!”. However, reports confirm that Tyson is not thinking of entering the octagon professionally as he has never competed as an MMA fighter in the past.

Image Source: Rafael Cordeiro, Mike Tyson Instagram