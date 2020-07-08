Lewis Hamilton Confirms Having Successfully Converted His British Bulldog Into A 'vegan'

While Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 title defence did not get to a great start last weekend, the British racer did give his fans something to cheer about by revealing the news that his pet pup Roscoe has turned vegan and loving it. Lewis Hamilton revealed the news by posting a picture of British bulldog Roscoe on his pet’s Instagram page.

Formula1: Lewis Hamilton dog turns vegan

Lewis Hamilton in the caption wrote that since his dog has gone vegan, his coat is much softer, his swollen paws have healed up, he is no longer limping with the pain of arthritis and his breathing has opened up. Lewis Hamilton also wrote that he is super happy with the result.

Before sharing the good news, Lewis Hamilton recently shared heartbreaking news of his dog Coco dying. The Hamilton dog had died of a suspected heart attack, despite his efforts to revive. Sharing the news on Instagram handle, Hamilton wrote that his beautiful dog died at home with the family by her side.

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton diet

Coming to the Hamilton diet, the Mercedes driver switched to the vegan diet in 2017. According to a report in New York Times, the Hamilton diet consists of fruits, vegetables and grains while also cutting down on processed foods. While talking to Menshealth.com about turning vegan, Hamilton said that the only thing he regrets is not having done it before.

Hamilton, in the interview , also said that his taste buds have learned about things that he never thought he would eat and that he loves eating falafel, avocado, beetroot, fresh and dried fruits. He further said that the vegan diet also brought an improvement in his fitness levels.

Lewis Hamilton nearing one race Formula 1 ban

Defending F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is reportedly nearing a one-race ban after accruing more points on his Formula 1 licence. According to a report in The Sun, Hamilton's four penalty points at the Austrian Grand Prix brings his total to seven for the 12-month period.

According to F1 rules, any driver picking up 12 points in a year would be hit with a one-race ban. While Lewis Hamilton was slapped with two points on Saturday for ignoring waved yellow safety flags telling him to slow down, he picked up two more points in Sunday's race for clashing with Red Bull driver Alex Albon.

