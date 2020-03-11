Lewis Hamilton Feeds Baby Kangaroos After Being Left ‘heartbroken’ By Australia Bushfires

With the upcoming Australian Grand Prix set to kick off the 2020-21 Formula 1 (F1) season this weekend, six-time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton decided to pay a visit to areas that were hit by the Australia bushfires. Not only did Lewis Hamilton visit the Australia bushfires-hit areas, but he also fed baby kangaroos which were rescued by a wildlife team. New South Wales was one of the Australian states which was hit by the Australia bushfires destroying over 3,000 homes. The fire also killed over a billion animals.

Australian Bushfires: How devastating was the calamity?

The Australia bushfires burnt more than 6.3 million hectares of land across the country with New South Wales and Victoria being the worst affected. At least 33 people lost their lives, including at least three volunteer firefighters. The Australian bushfires, which began in September were only put out in February.

Lewis Hamilton feeds baby Kangaroos

After landing in Australia, Lewis Hamilton paid a visit to Australia bushfires region along with a wildlife rescue team. During his visit where he admitted that he was left "heartbroken" with the devastation caused. Lewis Hamilton posted a picture where he can be seen feeding baby kangaroos.

In January, Hamilton pledged more than £380,000 to support fire and animal rescue services that worked on the crisis. At that time the 35-year-old Mercedes driver had put up a video of a koala being saved from a backdrop of smoke and flames. He wrote that it saddens him deeply to know that over 1 billion animals in Australia died a painful death through no fault of theirs.

Lewis Hamilton wasn't the only one to make a donation. Renault driver Daniel Ricciardo had also urged for a donation towards the Australia bushfires. The Australian driver had made an announcement that he would be signing and raffling his race suit from 2020 Australian Grand Prix to raise more funds for the Australia bushfires.

Lewis Hamilton eyes win at Australian F1 Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton will begin his bid to equal Michael Schumacher's record of seven F1 World Championships when he takes the track at Australian Grand Prix. The Australian Grand Prix has been given a go-ahead despite Coronavirus fears. Lewis Hamilton has taken the pole position at every race at Albert Park since 2014. His teammate, Valtteri Bottas will be looking for a second successive win in Australia after sweeping to an emphatic victory last year, a massive 20.9 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

