Lewis Hamilton Says Sacrifices Are “incredibly Difficult” To Make For Being F1 Champion

The 2019 season of Formula 1 witnessed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton lift his sixth World Championship title. However, his glorious F1 career hasn't always been smooth as Hamilton has had to overcome personal ups and downs. The current F1 world champion feels that it is “incredibly difficult” making the sacrifices required to ensure he remains at the top of his game in Formula 1.

F1: Lewis Hamilton speaks about making sacrifices in F1

Speaking about the impact of a hectic F1 schedule during the Abu Dhabi race in 2019, Hamilton said that there is too much of travel involved for F1 drivers throughout the year so that’s probably adds on to not having long-term, personal relationships easily. He said that his goal is to be as competitive as he can be. He also admitted that ultimately he wants to be 100 percent committed because he never wants to be any less committed than his competitors.

F1: Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Nicole Scherzinger

Lewis Hamilton was linked with a number of high-profile celebrities following his split with celebrity singer Nicole Scherzinger. The British racer and Scherzinger went their separate ways in 2015 after being together with each other for 7 years. After splitting with Nicole Scherzinger, Lewis Hamilton's career on track went from strength to strength with the Brit winning the world title 6 times with the first coming in 2008.

Lewis Hamilton seeks more money from Mercedes to stay post-2021

According to latest Italian media reports, Lewis Hamilton is allegedly seeking to boost his annual salary with Mercedes to a lofty $60 million from 2021, but the German manufacturer could reject its star driver's demands. Both the parties are reportedly keeping their talks under wraps till finalizing Hamilton's deal.

Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari? Rumours are abuzz

Hamilton is committed to Mercedes until the end of the 2020 campaign. However, according to leading Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, discussions have already taken place between Hamilton and Ferrari. The rumours picked up after Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020.

F1 to have 22 races in 2020 season

Formula 1 is all set to extend its race calender will teams competing in 22 races in 2020 season. The season gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 15 and, as usual, it will end with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit on November 29. While Australia, Great Britain and Spain - have renewed their contracts along with Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Mexico City will continue to host a race for the next 3 years under the new title of Mexico City Grand Prix.