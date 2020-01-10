Lewis Hamilton Donates $500,000 For Welfare Of Animals In Australia Bushfires

The recent Australia bushfires have burnt more than 6.3 million hectares of land across the country and 27 people have died with New South Wales and Victoria have been hit the hardest. During such difficult times, the sporting fraternity has come forward to pledge donations for helping the people affected by the bushfires. The latest athlete to join the bandwagon is 6-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, who pledged to donate $500,000 (382,819 pounds) towards the rescue of animals caught in bushfires ravaging in South-East Australia on Thursday

F1: Lewis Hamilton latest Instagram post on Australia bushfires

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver put up a video of a koala being saved from a backdrop of smoke and flames. He wrote that it saddens him deeply to know that over 1 billion animals in Australia died a painful death for no fault of theirs.

F1: Daniel Ricciardo urges for a donation towards Australia bushfires

Renault’s Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo also took to social media to announce his donation. He said he would also be signing and raffling his race suit from this year’s Australian Grand Prix to raise more funds.

Australia bushfires gets support from cricket and tennis athletes

Tennis and cricket stars spearheaded by Nick Kyrgios and Chris Lynn on Friday pledged support for the victims of the Australia bushfires donating cash for every ace or six they hit. Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal will also be making their contributions by playing an exhibition match ahead of the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia last week announced a fundraising exhibition match at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on January 15. The other players to play in the exhibition event are Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova have also pledged to raise money for the victims as well. Australia cricket legend Shane Warne also made a contribution to Australia bushfires by auctioning his Baggy Green cap. His cap was sold for A$1,007,500 (£528,000) to the Commonwealth Bank.

