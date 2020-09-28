Lewis Hamilton Lambasts F1 Infractions As Penalty Points Cost Him Russian GP Win

Lewis Hamilton was left furious on Sunday after he was handed two five-second penalties while at his pit station, which eventually cost him the race in Sochi. Hamilton failed to match F1 legend Michael Schumacher's record of 91 race wins on Sunday after he fell to a third-place finish behind his Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas (1st) and Red Bull's Max Verstappen (2nd). Furthermore, with 10 penalties points under his name, Hamilton is now just two more points away from being forced to serve a one-race ban.

Russian GP results: Lewis Hamilton penalty points

The reigning Formula One champion was handed two infractions for practice starts outside the designated area on his way to the grid, something Hamilton claims he has done a 'million times' but was never called out for. Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, the 35-year-old said, "Of course, it is. But it's to be expected. They're trying to stop me, aren't they? But it's OK. I just need to keep my head down and stay focused and we'll see what happens.”

"I need to go back and see what the rules are, what exactly I did wrong. I’m pretty sure no one has ever got two five-second penalties for something so ridiculous before. I didn’t put anyone in danger, I’ve done this at a million tracks over the years and never been questioned over it. But it is what it is.”

While Lewis Hamilton did not think he was particularly targetted by the stewards, he did express his frustrations with the number of penalty points being handed to racers this season. The racer feels the only way he will avoid another infraction is by staying "squeaky clean" and not giving them an excuse for anything.

LEWIS: "I'll take the points I got and move on. Congratulations to Valtteri for his win"#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/GIVs0BbBeG — Formula 1 (@F1) September 27, 2020

Lewis Hamilton will carry the 10 penalty points in his licence until after the Turkish Grand Prix, which takes place in November. With three more races between now and the Turkish GP, the 35-year-old would need to be extremely cautious to avoid any further infractions. He was handed two penalty points earlier this month at Italian Grand Prix for entering the pitlane after it had shut down. He notched up another four back in July at the Austrian GP for ignoring the yellow flag at the qualifying race.

Despite taking a third-place finish in Sochi, Hamilton remains 44 points clear of next best Valterri Bottas in the F1 driver standings. He remains the heavy favourite to lift his record-equalling seventh F1 championship this season.

(Image Credits: F1 Twitter)