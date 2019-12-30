Lewis Hamilton's Knighthood On Hold Yet Again, F1 Fraternity Gets Furious Over Omission

The 2019 season of Formula 1 season witnessed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton lift his sixth World Championship. He also became the sportsperson of the year. Fans were expecting that Lewis Hamilton will be bestowed with the highest British honour i.e the Knighthood which was earlier given to fellow racing drivers Jackie Stewart, Stirling Moss and Jack Brabham in the past but he was not included in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

F1: Lewis Hamilton knighthood takes centerstage

English cricketers Ben Stokes, Alastair Cook and tennis player Andy Murray have already received the knighthood, but in spite of brilliant performances on track, Hamilton's name is yet to be featured. Ben Stokes has also beaten Lewis Hamilton to BBC Sports Personality of the Year, which didn’t go down well with many motorsports fans. Many fans believe that Lewis Hamilton will gain the honour if he wins his seventh title and equal the record,d set by Michael Schumacher but the Formula One fraternity reacted strongly to Hamilton being absent from the New Year’s list.

F1: Lewis Hamilton thoughts about knighthood

In 2008, Lewis Hamilton was awarded MBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire ) after winning the World Championship that year. During the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix, Hamilton was asked about his thoughts regarding the knighthood. In reply, Lewis Hamilton said that he doesn’t really like to think too much about it and just the fact that people have mentioned it, it’s already an honour, but it’s not been something that he has been chasing in his life.

F1: fraternity reacting to Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton's knighthood

No Lewis Hamilton on the New Year’s honours list in the UK. Already an MBE (as is Jenson Button), six world titles not enough for higher recognition (either OBE, CBE or knighthood). But one World Cup enough for four England cricketers to be (deservingly) recognised. — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) December 27, 2019

I’ll be honest: I’m actually now bloody angry that @LewisHamilton has been yet again ignored in today’s #NewYearsHonours. He’s a 6-time #F1 world champion, he’s a black man who’s dominated a white man’s sport, he’s a wonderful role model, & he’s a great guy. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/BGefwqKPjD — Matt Bishop (@TheBishF1) December 27, 2019

Andy Murray was given a Knighthood for winning Wimbledon.



Lewis Hamilton wins sux world titles and remains a MBE.#BrokenHonours#NewYearHonours — Alex Tiffin (@RespectIsVital) December 28, 2019

Judging by the list of recipients,past and present, you could argue Lewis Hamilton is too talented and ethical to qualify for a knighthood... — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) December 28, 2019

