Lewis Hamilton Speaks About Overcoming His Deteriorating Hair Loss Problem

6-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton in his latest video has revealed how his curls have blossomed since starting his new haircare journey five months ago. The Mercedes racer said that he was changing his routine after losing his natural curls and watching his hair ‘deteriorate’ due to poor maintenance over the years. Well, fans finally got to see Lewis Hamilton’s new hair after he freed the curls.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Blames F1 Career For Split With Nicole Scherzinger

F1: Lewis Hamilton hair

In an Instagram video, Lewis Hamilton is seen sitting in his car while singing along to Soul Glo by Coming To America. He captioned the video as 'Happy Sunday World. Remember to let your soul glow all day! Sending everyone positive waves, light and love for your week coming.'

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton And Valentino Rossi Race Against Each Other On Formula 1 Track, Watch Video

The 34-year-old British driver had earlier explained the damage his hair has endured due to overwashing and using the wrong products. Speaking to his 13.8 million viewers in Instagram, Hamilton had said that he used to wash his hair with bath soap and genuinely anything he could use at the time. He added that he washed hair 3 times a day - in the morning, after training and at night, so it was always dry. Hamilton revealed that in hotels, he would use their bad products but never shampooed and conditioned his hair. This made him see a hair specialist, who told him that if he didn’t start looking after it properly, he would start losing it in a short amount of time. So, with the right advice, he used good products and made it a priority to keep his hair healthy.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel Admits Going Vegan Lewis Hamilton-style For 6 Weeks In 2018

F1: Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari

Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri has confirmed F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is eager to join the team when his time at Mercedes comes to an end. Hamilton has long been linked with a move to Ferrari after previously admitting his admiration for the Italian outfit. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that Ferrari have a long-term agreement with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel. He also added that the team is flattered that other drivers alongside Hamilton want to come and join them. It would also be premature to decide anything for the future.

Also Read: Will Lewis Hamilton Make His Move To Ferrari At The End Of F1 2020 Season?