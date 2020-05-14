Lewis Hamilton Named UK's Richest Sportsperson With Staggering £224 Million Net Worth

Six-Time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been named UK's richest sportsperson by the Sunday Times Rich List. According to the report, Lewis Hamilton net worth has increased to £224 million, which is £37 million more than the 2019 figures. According to 2019 figures, Golfer Rory McIlroy's net worth has shot up to £170 million, while Anthony Joshua's net worth increased to £107 million. Anthony Joshua earned an estimated £78 million from his two fights with Andy Ruiz Jr last year.

Wales football player Gareth Bale, who earns £350,000 per week after tax at Real Madrid, has a net worth of £114 million and is the richest sportsperson aged 30 or under. The rest of the Young Rich List is dominated by footballers, with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba (up £13m to total £50m) in the third spot while Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne (up £9m to total £34m) comes in at No. 4. Anthony Joshua is the only non-footballer to make the list.

UK's richest sportsperson: Lewis Hamilton salary at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton salary with Mercedes currently is £40 million ($49.4 million) and the Brtish driver is also in talks with Mercedes over increasing his salary to £60 million a year with speculation rising over a possible move to Ferrari. With Carlos Sainz bagging the seat with Ferrari for next two seasons, Lewis Hamilton is now likely to be staying with Mercedes.

UK's richest sportsperson: Lewis Hamiton net worth

The Lewis Hamilton net worth has seemingly shot up from 2019, with the British driver being arguably the most marketable F1 driver. Lewis Hamilton net worth includes his salary from Mercedes and also the money he receives from endorsing brands like Monster Energy, Puma, IWC, Sony, Bose, Bell Helmets, MV Agusta Motorcycles and more. He is also closely associated with Tommy Hilfiger.

(IMAGE: LEWIS HAMILTON / INSTAGRAM)