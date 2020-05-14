Carlos Sainz Excited To Leave McLaren For Ferrari In 2020-21 F1 Season

Scuderia Ferrari on Thursday officially announced that Carlos Sainz will be driving for the team in the 2021 and 2022 seasons and will replace the outgoing Sebastian Vettel. Just a few days back, Sebastian Vettel confirmed that the 2020 season will be his last at Ferrari after both the parties could not agree to a new deal. According to Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are Ferrari’s youngest pairing in the past 50 years.

.@Carlossainz55 to race for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in 2021 and 2022https://t.co/XA3xLP0a77 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 14, 2020

Carlos Sainz contract with Ferrari

According to the press release from Ferrari, the Carlos Sainz contract with Ferrari is for two years to keep him with the Italian team until 2022. Carlos Sainz, in his statement, revealed that he is excited to join Ferrari and drive for them in 2021. He also said that he is excited about his future with the team but before that he has an important year ahead with McLaren Racing and he is really looking forward to race again with McLaren this season.

Sainz’s appointment at Ferrari comes follows a strong year for the Spaniard in 2019 in which he finished sixth in the drivers’ standings. Carlos Sainz also added a first career podium to his CV, taking third place in Brazil to give McLaren their first silverware since 2014.

Sebastian Vettel rejects McLaren offer

While the entire details about Carlos Sainz contract is yet to be revealed, the outgoing Sebastian Vettel declined an offer from McLaren to join the team in the 2021 season. It has been reported that the 4-time World Champion is unwilling to spend too much time on developing the car into a race-winning machine.

Vettel has won 14 races for the Ferrari team since his move to the Italian outfit in 2015. During his stay, he failed to add more World Championship titles to the four titles he won with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013. He had initially joined Ferrari with the aim of emulating his childhood hero, Michael Schumacher, who won five titles in the red jersey in the early 2000s.

