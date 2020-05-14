Sebastian Vettel Considers Mercedes, Not McLaren As Final Option For Survival: Report

4-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel's future in the motorsport remains in doubt after recently declining to join McLaren in 2021. Just a few days back, Sebastian Vettel confirmed that the 2020 season will be his last with Ferrari after both the parties could not agree to a new deal. Following his decision to exit Ferrari, it was expected that he would join McLaren but his recent decision has kept his future in doubt.

F1: Vettel leaves Ferrari

The Vettel leaves Ferrari news was made official by Ferrari on Tuesday and in its statement, the Italian team said that the German and the team have 'jointly decided' not to extend Sebastian Vettel's current contract beyond the 2020 F1 campaign. The German explained the there was no common desire for the team and driver to stay together at Ferrari beyond the end of 2020. Vettel also indicated that the financial aspects played no part in his decision to run down his current contract.

BREAKING: Vettel to leave Ferrari after the 2020 season#F1 pic.twitter.com/nhY4pGQf1e — Formula 1 (@F1) May 12, 2020

F1: Sebastian Vettel declines McLaren deal

According to F1-insider, Sebastian Vettel rejected a move to McLaren since the 4-time World Champion is unwilling to spend too much time on a developing car. The report mentioned that the German driver does not want to get into development work especially when he is in the twilight of his career and wait three years to get back into a winning car.

It has also been reported that Renault is expected to make a move for the four-time world champion following Daniel Ricciardo's move to McLaren. Vettel, who is just 32, still has a number of years left in his F1 career but Renault could find it tough to convince the German since they aren't viewed as race-winning contenders.

With Vettel showing no desire to race for mid-table teams and Red Bull also closing the door, the only option he is left is with Mercedes. The odds are stacked against the German since the chances of Mercedes signing him are very slim as it is unlikely to break the winning combination. With no teams left, retirement looks like the only option for Vettel.

F1: Carlos Sainz signs with Ferrari

While Sebastian Vettel declined a McLaren offer, Scuderia Ferrari on Thursday officially announced the arrival of Carlos Sainz to take place of the outgoing Sebastian Vettel. Sainz had signed a two-year contract with Ferrari keeping him with the Italian F1 team until 2022. According to Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are Ferrari’s youngest pairing in the past 50 years.

.@Carlossainz55 to race for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in 2021 and 2022https://t.co/XA3xLP0a77 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 14, 2020

Earlier it was reported that Mercedes driver and current World Champion Lewis Hamilton could take Vettel's place at Ferrari after meeting with teams officials last year. Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto back then had also said that he was “happy” that someone of Lewis Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020. Hamilton's dream move was soon dashed after Sebastian Vettel decided to stay with Ferrari amid contract negotiations.

(IMAGE: FERRARI/ INSTAGRAM)