Lewis Hamilton Ready To Sign £120m Mercedes Contract After Record-equalling 7th F1 Title?

Lewis Hamilton is reportedly ready to negotiate a new contract with Mercedes after winning his record-equalling seventh Formula One title this past weekend. The Briitish racer emerged as the comfortable winner during Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix, to win his seventh world title. By doing so, Hamilton equalled the record set by F1 legend Michael Schumacher for the most title victories in Formula 1 history.

Reports about Hamilton's future in F1 beyond the 2020 season had been in-and-out for quite sometime. The 35-year-old is reportedly set to put the rumours to bed by signing a new contract that will likely keep him with Mercedes for another three years. According to the SunSport, Hamilton, who makes anywhere between £35 and £40 million per year from the two-year deal he signed in 2018, could sign a deal that would pay him a whopping £120 million over the span of the next three seasons.

Speaking to reporters after his win on Sunday, Hamilton suggested he wanted his performances to ensure that he is the strongest possible position to negotiate a new contract. “I wanted to put the contract aside and wait until the job is done. We have got three races in the Middle East and they are races I want to win. But we will get the contract done, of that I am sure.”

The Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, lauded the British racer after his record-equalling title win, and even confirmed that contract talks will begin in the coming days. "His driving was impeccable. There was not one foot he put wrong in a car that was not the best out there. He has cemented his position among the all-time great sportsmen in the world.” Wolff further suggested that signing Hamilton, thanks to his recent victory, has gotten "really more expensive."

Hamilton's win at Istanbul Park on Thursday - his 10th win of the season - wasn't an easy affair, with the treacherous wet conditions testing every racer. Starting from sixth place, the 35-year-old showed his class as he exhibited brilliant judgment, making the tyres last 50 laps despite the condition. Hamilton's Mercedes teammate, Valterri Bottas, spun five times on Sunday, eventually finishing at 14th place. Bottas was even lapped by the champion. Bottas has won two races this season.

Coming back to Hamilton, the Brit drove for Racing Point, finishing 31 seconds clear of second-placed Sergio Perez. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel took the final podium finish.

Lewis Hamilton made his F1 debut back in 2007 with McLaren. He won his first world title the following season. He signed for Mercedes in 2013, winning another six championships with the German constructors. During that time, Mercedes won seven consecutive Constructors' Championships between 2014 and 2020.

