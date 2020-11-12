Lewis Hamilton Sends Heartwarming Message To Mother On Her 65th Birthday, Fans React

Lewis Hamilton shared a heart-warming post to Instagram on Wednesday to wish his mother on her 65th birthday. The six-time Formula One champion posted several photos to his social media handle, with a sweet message for his mother, Carmen Larbalestier.

Carmen Larbalestier birthday: Lewis Hamilton with an affectionate message

One of the photos saw the 35-year-old hugging his mother with a broad smile on his face. Meanwhile, another photo had Lewis standing next to Carmen holding up Britain's flag (the Union flag) after a successful race. In another picture, Carmen could be seen wrapping her arms around Lewis with a joyful expression on her face, snapped presumably after her son had just won an F1 race.

Lewis Hamilton began the birthday message with, "I want to take a moment to celebrate my mum today." The British racer then thanked his mother for being a loving and compassionate person in his life and showing him the importance of empathy and caring for others. Hamilton hailed Carmen Larbalestier for "being the best part" of him, before wishing her a fantastic birthday.

Lewis' parents, Carmen and Anthony, split when he was only two years old. After his father moved out, Carmen married Raymond Lockhart, who then moved into the family home in Stevenage. When Hamilton was 15, his mother moved out of Stevenage, forcing Lewis to move into his father's home. Lewis grew up with his father; stepmother, Linda, and stepbrother, Nicholas.

After developing an interest in racing through karting, Hamilton entered the 2001 British Formula Renault Winter Series as a 16-year-old. Hamilton has gone on to establish himself as one of the best racers in F1 history, and recently surpassed Michael Schumacher's record for most race victories in F1 (91); Hamilton scored his 93rd F1 win earlier this month at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy. The 35-year-old is also closing on equalling Schumacher's haul of seven world titles.

Hamilton previously hailed the importance of his family in his illustrious racing career. "Without my family, I wouldn't be able to do anything. I owe everything to them," he said during a press conference. "My dad for pushing me, and helping me with decisions, he said during an interview. My mum, my two mums, for being so supportive, for raising me and for giving me direction. And my brother who's never ever doubted me."

(Image Credits: Lewis Hamilton Instagram)