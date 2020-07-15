Lewis Hamilton Reveals He Was Warned Of 'consequences' For Supporting Kaepernick In 2017

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton claimed a threat of "potential consequences" stopped him from wearing a Colin Kaepernick tribute helmet in 2017. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback's protest against racial injustice was at its height in 2017 after he began kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games. The quarterback left the 49ers that year and has been without an NFL team ever since.

Lewis Hamilton regrets not supporting Colin Kaepernick's protest in 2017

A number of athletes supported Colin Kaepernick's stance of protest during the national anthem. While speaking to ESPN, Lewis Hamilton revealed his team had planned a similar tribute to the quarterback's protest. However, he was forced to backtrack on his planned tribute after he was advised it might not be fruitful to do so.

While the British racer did not get into details of the apparent threat or the identity of the person, he said: "I was advised from outside, from someone in the States who was really quite high up, that it wasn’t the time for me to be doing so. There were potential consequences for me doing it. So that’s why they advised me not to do it. I don’t remember who else was involved. It’s not particularly important. I do still have that helmet that I’ve done for Colin (Kaepernick). And I did speak to Colin about it, who was super supportive."

During the opening day of the new season at the Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was one of 14 racers to take a knee ahead of the race. Lewis Hamilton also sported a 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirt as he and the other racers showed solidarity for the ongoing anti-racism movement. Hamilton will be wearing a Black Lives Matter tribute helmet for the course of the season. During the interview, the 35-year-old said he was grateful for being able to partake in F1's unified front to end racism. Hamilton said he was glad that Colin Kaepernick's movement is today supported by athletes and celebrities from all across the world.

F1 season: Hamilton's quest for greatness

Hamilton finished fifth at the Austrian Grand Prix on July 5, 2020. This past weekend, he got back to his usual groove notching a first-place finish at the Steiermark Grand Prix. Hamilton will equal F1 legend Michael Schumacher's record of seven championships if he manages to win the championship this season.

(Image Credits: Lewis Hamilton Instagram Handle, AP)