Lewis Hamilton Takes Dig At Ferrari Over Silence On Racism After Styrian Grand Prix Win

Current Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has criticized rivals Ferrari for not taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton knelt on the floor ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix race and then raised his fist in a salute to the black community, twice after the race, as he stood on the front of his car with his helmet still on and then again on the podium.

We stand together ✊🏾 the team today took the knee which was just amazing to see that together we can learn and be open minded of what’s going on in the world. Thank you to everyone in my team and to you #TeamLH, I appreciate all of your support and your positive messages 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zfKGdjDjce — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 12, 2020

The Hamilton racism dig at Ferrari's comments comes after Charles LeClerc once again decided to not take a knee ahead of the Styrian Grand Prix. Earlier, Lewis Hamilton had stated that there is a lack of understanding of racism in Formula 1 after multiple drivers showed reluctance to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement triggered by the death of George Floyd in May.

Styrian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton hits out Ferrari over Black Lives Matter

According to a report in Daily Mail, Lewis Hamilton said that while supporting racism, everyone needs to come together. He said that there is no other team that has said a single thing about racism. While talking about Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton said that despite the F1 team has thousands of people working for them, he has not heard a word from them saying they hold themselves accountable.

Last week when the F1 season got underway in Austria, Ferrari driver Leclerc decided against taking a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement. He had said that facts and behaviours in our daily lives matter a lot rather than formal gestures. He had also said that not taking a knee doesn't mean at all that he is less committed than others in the fight against racism.

Styrian Grand Prix result: Lewis Hamilton wins, Ferrari crash out

After failing to win the opening race of the season, Lewis Hamilton bounced back to dominate the Styrian Grand Prix right from start to finish to register his 85th career win. On the other hand, Ferrari had a poor outing at the Styrian Grand Prix with both their drivers crashing out early in the race. Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel collided after the former tried to make a move up the inside of turn 3 on the first lap. While the rear wing of Vettel's car was torn off, Leclerc suffered floor damage and both had to retire.



