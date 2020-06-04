Lewis Hamilton, Sponsor Tommy Hilfiger On The Same Page In Supporting 'Black Lives Matter'

Black Lives Matter protests continue to create intense civil unrest across the United States after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. The death of George Floyd along with those of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery earlier in the year has seen many icons across different fields of work share their tributes and take a stand against racism and support the Black Lives Matter movement. F1 champion Lewis Hamilton raised his voice on the racing community's silence following Floyd's killing and he would be glad to see his sponsor Tommy Hilfiger having also condemned the social injustice, despite their long-standing reputation of being racist.

Lewis Hamilton's sponsor Tommy Hilfiger supports the Black Lives Matter movement

Tommy Hilfiger became one of the first 'white-led', reputed fashion designers to speak out on the death of George Floyd. Hilfiger wrote on his personal Instagram account and stated that what happened to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery is not okay and the country needs action and change. Tommy Hilfiger added that people have to be fearless in speaking out and standing up for what is right if they want the situation to change.

The Tommy Hilfiger brand reposted the designer’s statement and added that they will make donations to organisations combating racial and social injustice. Tommy Hilfiger also announced that it would be developing its 'Fashion Frontier Challenge' to become a stage for encouraging minority entrepreneurs in the fashion industry.

Tommy Hilfiger's latest statement comes as a surprise to many since he was widely rumoured to be racist in the mid-90s and his comments on the Oprah Winfrey Show did not help ease matters. Rumours that Tommy Hilfiger made a racist remark exploded onto the internet in the fall of 1996 when Winfrey questioned his statements about racism being true or not. One of his statements suggested that he would have not designed his clothes nicely had he known it was African-Americans, Hispanics, Jewish and Asians who were wearing them.

However, Hilfiger himself brushed off all the rumours on the Wendy Williams Show in 2016, claiming that some anonymous person, presumably a business rival, spread them back then and Winfrey herself did not fall for the rumours, instead wanting to use her show as a platform to dispel them for good.

Lewis Hamilton slams F1 community's silence, supports Black Lives Matter movement

Before Tommy Hilfiger expressed their thoughts on the current anti-racism fight, their star attraction Lewis Hamilton also expressed his thoughts on the brutal killing of George Floyd. In an Instagram post on Sunday, the six-time world champion said that no one from the F1 community has raised their voice in support for George Floyd. Lewis Hamilton added that he is the only one of colour in what is a white-dominated sport and said that he hoped that the F1 community would stand alongside them.

Hamilton earlier had spoken about the lack of racial diversity in F1, suggesting that he's the only 'black' driver in Formula 1 since breaking out on the scene in 2008. Lewis Hamilton also stated that for the situation to improve, the leaders need to take a call to make a change.

