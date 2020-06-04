Lewis Hamilton's Stand On George Floyd's Death Backed By Mercedes Chief Toto Wolff

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has backed 6-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton over his views following the death of George Floyd. Lewis Hamilton, while addressing millions of fans on social media, expressed his disbelief at the killing of George Floyd He has also urged people to speak up on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been created after public fury over George Floyd's brutal death. Black Lives Matter demonstrations are taking place around the world after George Floyd died, having had a knee pressed into his neck by white police officer Derek Chauvin last Monday.

Black Lives Matter: Here is how George Floyd died

46-year-old George Floyd suffered a cardiac arrest while being restrained by the Minneapolis police officer, the post mortem report found. The report stated that Floyd died as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression". A video went viral in which a white police officer is seen kneeling on Floyd's neck despite his continuous pleas stating that he could not breathe. The officer, Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is scheduled to appear in court this week. Three other police officers have been fired.

George Floyd death: Toto Wolff on backing Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton's statement

Toto Wolff, while speaking to reporters on a conference call, said that Lewis Hamilton had taught him a lot about racial inequality. He revealed that Lewis Hamilton had once asked him once if he ever had the active thought that he was white and he replied that he had never thought about it. He added that Lewis Hamilton is one of the ambassadors of F1 and sport and he thinks it’s good to see Lewis Hamilton come out and speak on the George Floyd death incident considering that he is in a sport which is white-dominated.

F1: Lewis Hamilton net worth

Lewis Hamilton was recently named as the richest sportsperson in UK by the Sunday Times Rich List. According to the report, the Lewis Hamilton net worth figure has increased to £224 million, which is £37 million more than the 2019 estimate. The Lewis Hamilton net worth includes his current F1 salary with Mercedes, which stands at £40 million ($49.4 million) and the British driver is also in talks with Mercedes over increasing his salary to £60 million per year.

The Lewis Hamilton net worth includes his salary from Mercedes and also the money he receives from endorsing brands like Monster Energy, Puma, IWC, Sony, Bose, Bell Helmets, MV Agusta Motorcycles and more. He is also closely associated with Tommy Hilfiger as well, the brand which was ironically roasted in the past for its founder making a racist comment.

(IMAGE: LEWIS HAMILTON / INSTAGRAM)