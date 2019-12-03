Lewis Hamilton To Ferrari? If Yes, What's Next For Sebastian Vettel

The 2019 season of Formula 1 is done and dusted and once again, it was Lewis Hamilton who went onto claim his sixth F1 World Championship. The British driver won the last race of the season at Abu Dhabi GP, which meant the victory also moved his career total to 84 wins, leaving him just seven behind the all-time record held by Michael Schumacher.

F1: Lewis Hamilton holds talks with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes is up at the end of next season and if recent reports are to be believed, Hamilton could be heading to Ferrari next season. Leading Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport has claimed that there have been two meetings between Ferrari President John Elkann and Lewis Hamilton himself in 2019 and there is a temptation from Hamilton’s side to join the Italian racing team.

The 34-year-old on Sunday declined to deny reports that he has already had two meetings with the Ferrari President and insisted that he is in no rush to decide his 2021 team.

F1: Charles Leclerc on arrival of Lewis Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel’s deal will be expiring at the end of next season and Hamilton would be a major asset to Ferrari, according to Charles Leclerc. The 22-year-old driver would relish the chance to have Hamilton alongside him.

According to The Guardian Leclerc would welcome Lewis Hamilton. He said that in F1, he wants to fight against the best. He added that he had a big opportunity to have had Vettel next to him, who is a four-time World Champion and he has learned a lot from him.

Charles Leclerc vs Sebastian Vettel battle

Charles Leclerc has enjoyed a remarkable first season with Ferrari. He took seven poles and won two races and also comfortably beat his teammate Sebastian Vettel on points. Vettel admitted he needs to improve his individual performances next year after being outperformed by his Ferrari teammate. This was the first time that four-time World Champion was out-scored in a title race by his teammate.

Lewis Hamilton has experience of 13 seasons of F1 racing and any team change will be the last for the six-time World Champion.