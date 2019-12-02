Lewis Hamilton May Move To Ferrari At The End Of 2020 Season: Reports

The 2019-20 Formula 1 season came to an end on Sunday at Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton picked up the victory in the final race of the season. Hamilton's victory was his 11th of the season, equalling his previous best performance - in 2014 and 2018. The victory also moved his career total to 84 wins, leaving him just seven behind the all-time record held by Michael Schumacher.

Lewis Hamilton F1 move to Ferrari

Hamilton is committed to Mercedes until the end of the 2020 campaign. However, according to leading Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, discussions have already taken place between Hamilton and Ferrari. The rumours picked up after Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said that he was “happy” that someone of Hamilton’s quality is available post-2020.

The report stated that there have been two meetings between Ferrari president John Elkann and Hamilton himself in 2019. The report also claimed that there is temptation from Hamilton’s side. He even expressed his disappointment to Ferrari when they signed Sebastian Vettel with a three-year deal back in 2017.

The article said that Lewis admires the history of Ferrari. He is fascinated by the stories about the great Enzo Ferrari. Additionally, he secretly went to visit the Maranello factory a few times to have lunch with Piero Ferrari.

F1 Abu Dhabi: Lewis Hamilton speaks on rumours of his move to Ferrari

According to BBC, Hamilton said that everything that happens behind closed doors is always private. He also said that he loves where he is and he doesn't want to make a quick decision to do something else. He thinks that it’s only smart and wise for him to sit and think of what he wants. After all, it is the last period or stage in his career.

With Vettel’s deal expiring at the end of next season, Hamilton might get a chance to pair up with Leclerc who is thought to be contracted until the end of the 2022 season.