Lewis Hamilton To Ferrari Unlikely As Mercedes Star Reveals He's 'closed The Door'

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has explained that he has 'no intention' of joining Ferrari despite the rumours of the Englishman potentially ending his career with the Italian car manufacturer in the near future. Several reports linked Hamiton to Ferrari as the 35-year-old enters the twilight years of his career but it appears that the Mercedes driver is set to sign a new contract worth £40m a year with the Silver Arrows. Hamilton, who has been vocal over his views on the Black Lives Matter campaign, highlighted that a lack of diversity at Ferrari was one of the major reasons behind snubbing the 16-time Constructors' champions.

Why Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari won't happen: F1 star highlights lack of diversity at Ferrari

In a recent interview with GQ Magazine, Hamilton insisted that although it was his "dream", a move to Ferrari was never a realistic option. Earlier this year, reports claimed that Hamilton might consider making the move to Ferrari after his contract with Mercedes expires later in 2020. However, Brit has indicated that Ferrari's values and morals fail to align with his own.

Hamilton said, "I was never even close to leaving my team. I've always been positive about Ferrari and became a huge fan after watching Michael Schumacher win there. Even the first car I brought was a Ferrari."

During my career... There have been things I've seen that I don't necessarily feel mirror my values and my approach. However, it is a team that every driver, I think, has dreamed of what it would be like to sit in the red cockpit. No disrespect to them, but when I stop I want to work with Mercedes in helping them be even better in the outside world. You know, they'll always have beautiful cars, but how can we be a more diverse industry?'

Hamilton concluded by stating that his move to Ferrari just wasn't meant to be. "I'm not too bothered by the talk. Maybe the timing was wrong and it just wasn't meant to be. I love Mercedes and I hope I can stay here forever. Even after I retire I want to help the team."

Lewis Hamilton set to sign a new contract at Mercedes?

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Hamilton is close to signing a new deal with Mercedes which will be worth around £40m a year. He joined Mercedes in 2013 and has won six of his F1 championships with the team.

Most recently, Hamilton wrapped up his seventh world title at the preceding race in Turkey to equal Michael Schumacher in the record books, and on Sunday, will be hoping to extend his lead on the all-time Grand Prix winners list to 95 victories.

Image Credits - F1 Instagram