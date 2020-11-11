Lewis Hamilton Hails Woman Behind His Record-breaking F1 Success

Lewis Hamilton has established himself as one of the finest drivers in Formula 1 history and his record speaks for itself. The 35-year-old is well on course to achieve Michael Schumacher's record of seven drivers championships in 2020 and holds a commanding 85-point lead over teammate Valtteri Bottas. The Mercedes star has won his last three races and has hailed one woman who is always by his side over the course of a race weekend.

Lewis Hamilton F1 record: Mercedes star hails physiotherapist Angela Cullen

Angela Cullen has become a constant by Lewis Hamilton's side around the Formula 1 paddock which has even earned her cult status among fans. Hamilton heaped praise on his physiotherapist in an interview with Formula1.com this week.

Hamilton stated that Cullen was one of the best things that ever happened to him in his career and he's grateful for the work she puts in. The Mercedes star added that people for sure won’t understand it, naturally, because they see it from a distance, but called Cullen the single hardest-working woman that he gets to be around.

Heaping further praise on her, the six-time world champion noted that Cullen is always selfless, focused and makes his weekends peaceful by staying positive. Hamilton believes that it is important to be positive and that one cannot be around deadweights and people who don't inspire or exude confidence. The Mercedes star claimed everyone needs people who can inspire others to lift their head during difficulties and Angela Cullen does it perfectly for him.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Hamilton said that most of the physios in F1 are trainers and he worked with a lot of male trainers and yet had muscle tightness in his neck, or problems with his lower back or glute. The problems made him realise that he needs to find a physio and having worked with Angela at home before, he asked her to join him on the road.

The 35-year-old reveals he has no regrets on his decision as they both have 'the greatest partnership'. Cullen is part of the Hintsa Performance company, started by legendary fitness guru Dr Aki Hintsa and has been working with Hamilton since 2016.

Lewis Hamilton net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lewis Hamilton's net worth is approximately a whopping $285 million. Much of his net worth is boosted by his contract with Mercedes, along with championship winnings and endorsements. Forbes reports that the 35-year-old has endorsement deals with the likes of Bose, L’Oreal, Monster Energy, Puma, Sony, Tommy Hilfiger, and Vodafone among many others and earn more than $12 million a year from them.

The F1 icon has pumped serious money into real estate including $44 million on a Manhattan penthouse in 2017 which was listed for $57 million last year. The Wall Street Journal reports that Lewis Hamilton acquired another penthouse, this time for $40.7 million, and became a neighbour of NFL legend Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Hamilton net worth figure has been soured from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image Courtesy: formula1.com)