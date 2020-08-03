Lewis Hamilton Wins 7th British Grand Prix Despite Punctured Tyre And Max Verstappen Duel

On Sunday, Lewis Hamilton proved why he is regarded as one of the greatest F1 drivers in the history of the sport. The Mercedes F1 star clinched his seventh British Grand Prix title, with the most dramatic climax of his career, after last-lap puncture turned his Mercedes into a three-wheeler on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton had a comfortable lead prior to the tyre puncture and had to drag his car across the finish line, five seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Also Read: F1's Pandemic Pause Spurs Hamilton To Race On For 2-3 Years

Lewis Hamilton punctured tyre: Mercedes star clinches 7th British Grand Prix win despite the last-lap hurdle

Lewis Hamilton limped off to a victory at the Silverstone on Sunday, marking his record-breaking seventh British Grand Prix title. The 35-year-old was a comfortable lead for most of the race since beginning at the pole but had to labour his way through the final lap to cross the finish line first. Before the Hamilton punctured tyre, teammate Valtteri Bottas endured tyre delamination two laps from the end.

Bottas, as a result, failed to score, despite a one-two finish for the pair having looked a nailed-on certainty until late at the British Grand Prix. The Lewis Hamilton punctured tyre saw sparks fly from the floor of his car as it skidded across the track before the 35-year-old steered his three-wheeler across the finish line, 5 seconds ahead of Max Verstappen. The Red Bull star finished second but could have won had he not pitted for fresh tyres in a successful late bid to score an extra point for the fastest lap, assuming victory was out of reach.

Also Read: F1 news: Lewis Hamilton 'ready' To Commit To Mercedes For 3 Years On Mammoth £180 Million Deal

That last lap almost had me 😅 We still got this 🏆🏁 I can’t express how grateful I am to all the fans, and to my incredible team. To think this is the 7th home win is just insane. Thanks for the positive energy everyone, we did this together. #BritishGP #TeamLH #StillWeRise @F1 pic.twitter.com/PyAPZ6SZrI — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 2, 2020

Lewis Hamilton believes British Grand Prix win was a 'real challenge'

Speaking after 87th career win at the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton said that the win was a real challenge and believes it was the most dramatic finish of his career. The 35-year-old said that he was super cool during the whole experience because the tyre puncture hadn't sunk in and had a delayed reaction to the entire event. The British Grand Prix victory was the 87th of Lewis Hamilton's F1 career, leaving only four behind Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 91.

Also Read: F1 Reserve Drivers 2020: Full List Of Reserve Drivers Of Each Team Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Max Verstappen's race engineer summed up the race by claiming that Hamilton is a 'lucky boy' to clinch a win despite the punctured tyre. Verstappen though does not regret pitting for a set of tyres and is happy with finishing second at the British Grand Prix. The Red Bull star said that it is easy to say afterwards that he should have continued, but nobody could have predicted that Lewis Hamilton would get a puncture. Mercedes, chasing a seventh successive title double, have won all four races this season.

Also Read: F1 news: Hamilton Sets New Track Record And Takes Pole At British GP In Silverstone

(Image Credit: Lewis Hamilton Instagram)