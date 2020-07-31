Lewis Hamilton 'ready' To Commit To Mercedes For 3 Years On Mammoth £180 Million Deal

The lockdown has seemingly fired up Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton, as the 35-year-old aims to go past F1 legend Michael Schumacher this season. Hamilton can equal Schumacher’s record seven world titles this season and is five wins off matching the German’s all-time record of 91 victories on the circuit. Off the track, the defending world champion has been raising calls for diversity in the sport and has been a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement. Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes contract expires at the end of the current season but Hamilton believes that he can continue for a couple more years.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton believes COVID-19 lockdown helped him gather 'renewed energy'

Speaking to the press ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, Lewis Hamilton was quizzed about whether he will be back at Silverstone next year with his contract set to expire at the end of this season. The Mercedes F1 ace said that he can't say for certain, but added that he can go on for the next two to three years and that is definitely his goal. Lewis Hamilton said that the coronavirus lockdown gave him a bit of breathing space to focus on other things while the F1 season was suspended.

This was my first ever @F1 Silverstone win, in 2008. Definitely one of my favourite and most memorable moments.

What’s yours? pic.twitter.com/xiLXlMIb6f — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) July 27, 2020

The defending world champion said that the lockdown enabled him to gather some 'renewed energy' which will push him longer in the sport. Lewis Hamilton stated that his goal is to continue to deliver for as long as he can and he's conscious of the fact that no other driver from his background is coming up at the moment. Hamilton admitted that there is a point at which physicality and the mental side tail off, but does not see that happening in the short term, in the next two or three years.

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton set to sign £180 million three-year deal with Mercedes F1

According to the recent round of F1 news, Lewis Hamilton is currently in talks with Mercedes F1 to sign a new contract. The 35-year-old's current contract runs until the end of the current season, and according to Fox Sports, the six-time world champion is close to penning a three-year £180 million deal with Mercedes. The deal will see Lewis Hamilton's salary rise from £40m a season ($78 million) to a whopping £60 million a season ($116 million).

F1 news: Lewis Hamilton net worth

Lewis Hamilton was named as the richest sportsperson in the UK on the Sunday Times Rich List in June. According to the report, the Lewis Hamilton net worth figure has increased to a staggering £224 million, which is £37 million more than his 2019 estimate. The Lewis Hamilton net worth includes his current F1 salary with Mercedes, which stands at £40 million ($49.4 million) and the British driver is also in talks with Mercedes over increasing his salary to £60 million a year. The Lewis Hamilton net worth also includes his various endorsement deals, with the six-time World Champion having signed on for some top brands like Monster Energy, Puma, IWC, Sony, Bose, Bell Helmets, MV Agusta Motorcycles and more. He is also closely associated with Tommy Hilfiger.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned Lewis Hamilton net worth figure has been sourced from various media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figure.

(Image Courtesy: Lewis Hamilton Instagram)