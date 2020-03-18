Lewis Hamilton's First-ever F1 World Championship Win Makes Fans Nostalgic; Watch Video

Back in 2008, Lewis Hamilton was just a driver who was looking to win his first Formula 1 race. Few F1 fans at the time knew that he would be winning his first F1 title that very season and, years ahead, would go onto become one of the most impressive drivers that F1 has seen. Today, let's take a drive back to the season when Lewis Hamilton won the first of the six F1 World titles.

F1: Hamilton first championship

The Hamilton first championship came back in the 2008 Brazil GP which saw Felipe Massa suffer arguably the most heartbreaking loss in racing history. During the Brazilian Grand Prix, rain intervention looked to have smashed his dream again. Before the race, there was rainfall three minutes before the intended start. The start was delayed for ten minutes while almost every driver switched from dry to wet-weather tyres. Massa established an early lead over Lewis Hamilton. The rain coming down late in the race made the last few laps difficult for the drivers. The equation was simple for Lewis Hamilton who had to just score points to win the title.

Felipe Massa went on to win the Brazilian Grand Prix, while Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen finished third and fourth respectively. Hamilton, who was outside the points zone, overtook Toyota's Timo Glock in the final corners of the race to finish fifth, securing the points he needed to take the Drivers' Championship. Felipe Massa crossed the line believing he was Formula One’s 30th world champion. The Ferrari garage too were celebrating the victory without taking into account Lewis Hamilton’s incredible late surge to reclaim the fifth place he needed with just two corners of the final lap to go.

F1: Lewis Hamilton record

Since winning his first title back in 2008, Lewis Hamilton record in F1 has been impressive, winning six F1 World titles. He now enters the 2020 F1 season with just one title less than Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher. The Lewis Hamilton record with Mercedes has been impressive as well as they have become a dominant force for some years now and Lewis Hamilton has rarely been challenged for the title. The year 2016 was the only exception when he lost the title to his ex-teammate, Nico Rosberg.

