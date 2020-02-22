Lewis Hamilton Reveals Key Demand In Talks Over New £60-million-a-year Mercedes Deal

Reigning Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is making Mercedes sweat for a further contract extension. The star has now revealed that freedom will be the key demand during contract negotiations. Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes expires at the end of the 2020 season.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton calls Laureus award shared with Messi a huge honour; bats for inclusivity

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract: Toto Wolff is yet to talk over a new contract

TEST ONE 🏁 Lewis hits 73 laps to end the first week of #F1Testing strong



That’s 138 for the day! Back on track next week... We can’t wait 👊 pic.twitter.com/kPliCqh19H — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) February 21, 2020

After his testing in Barcelona, Spain, Lewis Hamilton has spoken about life beyond his £40-million-a-year contract. The Briton claims that he has is yet to have a word over his contract. He asserted that he knows that Toto Wolff, the team principal is keen on negotiating with him but right now, he is focusing on fitness issues. He further claimed that he did not want to get bogged down by contract rumours at this stage.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Lewis Hamilton named joint-winners of World Sportsman of the Year award

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari rumour could come true?

It is reported that a Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract extension or a move to Ferrari would be worth atleast £60 million a year for the champion driver. Lewis Hamilton is obliged to do only a small number of media duties. However, with the latest Lewis Hamilton net worth figures being estimated at $285 million, he has the freedom to pursue outside interests, such as designing clothes exclusively alongside Tommy Hilfiger.

After his winter training, Lewis Hamilton looks relaxed. He said that people talk about freedom as though it was a bad thing, but it was not the case. He further exclaimed that Mercedes have allowed him to be who he wants to be. Mercedes does not restrict him from speaking his mind out.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton impresses with karting skills as 11-year-old in throwback video: Watch

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes contract: Driver lashes out at his critics

Lewis Hamilton lashed out at his critics as well. He stated that many people questioned him, but the results in the past two years have been in favour of him. He further claimed that he was now trying to figure out the plan for the next 5-10 years.

Lewis Hamilton was quizzed on the negotiation process. He revealed that during the previous contract talks, he and Wolff just sat on the couch for the talks. However, he claimed that the negotiations went on for 8 to 10 hours.

Also Read | Mercedes make fresh contract offer to Lewis Hamilton with £46.5m deal to snub Ferrari