LIN Vs KIE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Handball Bundesliga Game Preview

HSG Nordhorn-Lingen will take on THW Kiel at the Handball-Bundesliga 2020-2021. The LIN vs KIE live match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 am IST on Saturday, October 24. Here is our LIN vs KIE Dream11 prediction, LIN vs KIE Dream11 team and LIN vs KIE Dream11 top picks.

Die nächste Aufgabe wartet bereits auf unsere Zebras: Alle Infos zur Partie bei der HSG Nordhorn-Lingen​ gibt's im 👇Vorbericht👇! #WirSindKiel #NurMitEuch #AufgehtsTHW https://t.co/wBXmjPHxTZ — THW Kiel (@thw_handball) October 23, 2020

LIN vs KIE Dream11 prediction: Match preview

As the 56th season of the Handball-Bundesliga, Germany's premier handball league begins, 20 teams compete for the top spot in a COVID-hit version of the league. The Handball-Bundesliga 2020 began on October 1, 2020, and is expected to end on June 27 2021. The matches are being held without an audience as of now. Saturday night's match between THW Kiel and HSG Nordhorn-Lingen promises to be a spectacular one. Both teams have the pleasure of playing with the two top scorers of this season.

HSG Nordhorn-Lingen has Robert Weber who has scored 29 goals at the tournament so far, and has a conversion rate of 74%. However, despite this, HSG Nordhorn-Lingen are in 15th place on the table out of a total of 20 teams. They have won only one out of their 4 encounters so far, to put up 2 points on the board. The side has a goal difference of -14.

THW Kiel meanwhile, have Niclas Ekberg, the top scorer of the league so far, in their squad. Ekberg has made a total of 31 goals to help his side to the 7th place on the table. THW Kiel have won three of their four games at the Handball Bundesliga and have 6 points to their name. Their goal difference is 8.

LIN vs KIE Dream11 prediction: Starting seven

HSG Nordhorn-Lingen predicted team

Robert Weber, Bart Ravensburgen, Alex Terwolbeck, Pavel Mickal, Patrick Miedema, Dominik Kalafut, Julian Possehl

THW Kiel predicted team

Niclas Ekberg, Niklas Landin Jacobsen, Patrick Wiencek, Magnus Landin Jacobsen, Domagoj Duvnjak, Harald Reinkind, Pavel Horák

LIN vs KIE Key Players

HSG Nordhorn-Lingen - Bart Ravensburgen, Niclas Ekberg, Robert Weber

THW Kiel - Harald Reinkind, Domagoj Duvnjak, Magnus Landin Jacobsen

LIN vs KIE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bart Ravensburgen

Defenders: Alex Terwolbeck, Harald Reinkind, Domagoj Duvnjak

Forwards: Robert Weber, Pavel Mickal, Niclas Ekberg

LIN vs KIE Dream11 prediction

According to our LIN vs KIE match prediction, THW Kiel will win the match.

Note: The LIN vs KIE Dream11 prediction and LIN vs KIE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIN vs KIE Dream11 team and LIN vs KIE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: THW Kiel Twitter