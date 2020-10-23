Dana White Reacts To Emotional Tribute Video Dedicated To Khabib’s Father Abdulmanap

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov is known to have played a huge part in his son Khabib's success. Growing up in Dagestan, Abdulmanap taught Khabib Nurmagomedov everything, including his highly acclaimed wrestling. UFC 254 is perhaps the most important fight of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s career as he’ll be defending his title against Justin Gaethje – who’s expected to give him his toughest fight yet.

This will be the first time that Khabib Nurmagomedov enters the octagon without his father as Abdulmanap passed away a few months ago due to complications arising from COVID-19.

A few days ago, BT Sport released an animated video on YouTube and social media to pay tribute to Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. The tribute video shows the journey of Abdulmanap and Khabib Nurmagomedov – from the early days in Dagestan to the champion’s upcoming fight with Justin Gaethje. Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to face the interim champion in a title unification bout on October 24.

Dana White reacts to tribute video

Dana White was recently shown the tribute video and described it as "f***ing awesome". Dana White said he almost teared up at the end before praising Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Dana White described Abdulmanap as a “hard man” who raised Khabib the same way.

“Even when his dad passed and it started to come out I reached out to him and said 'Oh my god, I'm so sorry' and all he hit me back with was 'Thanks Dana, I appreciate it,'” Dana White recalled. The UFC chief added that Khabib Nurmagomedov is a family man who even handles business like a “real man”.

“That's who Khabib is. He's a good guy - he's a good person, good human being, he's good to his family, he's good to his friends and he's been great to this company,” Dana White said.

This Saturday, Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) will try to add another achievement to his legacy. According to various reports, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wanted Khabib to retire with a record of 30-0 and with his win over Gaethje, The Eagle would be just one step away from completing his father’s wish. While it's not known when Khabib plans to retire, he has a tough task ahead of him when he takes on The Highlight. Justin Gaethje has a stellar resume as he recently defeated Tony Ferguson, breaking El Cucuy's 12-fight win streak.

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov YouTube, AP