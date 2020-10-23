Rory Mcllroy BREAKS Club In Frustration After Disappointing Finish At Zozo Championship

Golf icon Tiger Woods began the defence of his Zozo Championship in disappointing fashion, with the star struggling to an opening-round 76 on a low scoring day at the Sherwood Country Club in California. However, Tiger Woods wasn’t the only one who found it tough to get going in the Zozo Championship, with former World No.1 Rory Mcllroy’s struggles evident as well. On a day which saw just 14 golfers finish over par, Rory Mcllroy was sensationally seen breaking his golf club into two as frustration got the better of him.

Zozo Championship live stream: Rory Mcllroy breaks club

Rory Mcllroy had an incredible day at the Zozo Championship, with his outing including seven birdies, four bogeys and two double bogeys. The 31-year-old made a solid start to his day as he parred the first hole. However, Rory Mcllroy’s great start quickly went downhill, and by the time the World No.5 reached the 18th hole, his frustration got the better of him.

Rory missed the green and snapped his iron in half... gently pic.twitter.com/mPu95CMy99 — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 22, 2020

Rory Mcllroy’s tee shot went towards the right, with the golfer forced to pitch back into the fairway. With his third short falling short of the green and landing on the right rough, Rory Mcllroy’s disappointment was there for everyone to see. As the golfer walked towards the hole, Rory Mcllroy intentionally leaned down on his club to bend it awkwardly. The golfer then broke the club into pieces as he walked down the fairway, visibly distressed.

Fans react to Mcllroy’s antics

Just gently reminding everyone he lifts — Karim🐧 (@ratmfoo) October 22, 2020

A good carpenter never blames his tools. His club sponsor must be thrilled. — RogerMpls (@RogerMpls) October 22, 2020

After Rory Mcllroy snapped his golf club into two, many golf fans took to Twitter to react to the incident. Many called out Rory Mcllroy for overacting, as they suggested that it is the player who was responsible for his poor start and not his equipment. Several others also found the funny side of the incident, as they suggested that the star’s sponsors wouldn’t be happy seeing his golf clubs break so easily.

Zozo Championship leaderboard update

However, Rory Mcllroy eventually went onto double bogey Hole 18, as he finished the day 1-over par round of 73. The golfer is now left with a difficult task as he is currently tied 64th, with Mcllroy targeting his first PGA Tour victory since the 2019 WGC-HSBC Championship. While Mcllroy and Woods were the big names who ended the day at the bottom, it was Sebastian Munoz who unexpectedly topped the Zozo Championship leaderboard followed by England’s Tyrrell Hatton and American Justin Thomas.

Image Credits: PGA Tour website