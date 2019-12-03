VIRAL: Lionel Messi's Son's Adorable Reaction Steals The Show At His Dad's Ballon D'Or Win

The crowd couldn't stop applauding when playing legend Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or for the 6th time in Paris on December 2. However, his biggest fan and youngest son stole the show with his undeniably adorable reaction when his dad held the trophy aloft.

Messi's son winning hearts on the internet with his reaction

During the ceremony, when the announcement was made that the winner of the Ballon d'Or is Lionel Messi, the cameras captured the reaction of his four-year-old son. He was seen sitting in the red chair, and after the announced was excitedly bouncing up and down on his seat. There was a huge smile on his face and he tugged at another kid who was sitting beside time.

Mateo, son of Messi, certainly couldn’t contain his excitement and happiness when his dad received the player of the year award. The gesture is a winning heart across the internet. Mateo with his innocent reaction proved that he is the biggest fan of star Barcelona striker. The video was shared by #BallondOr on their Twitter account and was viewed more than 3 million times. The netizen was awestruck at Mateo’s adorable reaction.

The Ballon d'Or 2019 ceremony just concluded on Monday night and as expected, Lionel Messi scooped the award for the sixth time in his career. The Barcelona forward had stiff competition from Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk but eventually prevailed with the Dutch defender taking second place on the podium.

Messi last won the award back in 2015 and has now 6 Ballon d'Or awards, leaving his Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo behind at 5.

