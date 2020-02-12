The Debate
The Debate
Logan Paul Launches Brand New Diss Track Aimed At NFL Superstar Antonio Brown, Watch Video

other sports

Logan Paul recently released a diss track aimed towards NFL superstar Antonio Brown. Watch the video and know why Logan Paul dissed Antonio Brown.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Logan Paul

YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul is looking for a new opponent ever since his victory against KSI in an epic boxing rematch on November 9, 2019. The squared ring has interested Logan Paul and he is willing to take another challenge inside it. He has been targeting a lot of big names for his upcoming bout which includes the likes of Conor McGregor, Dan Bilzerian and Dillon Danis.

However, the entire boxing community got shocked when Logan Paul called out NFL superstar Antonio Brown for a fight. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback ignored the call out. Still, Logan Paul is so adamant that he went on to release a diss track against him.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Former NFL WR Matthew Cherry Dons Kobe Bryant Jersey At Academy Awards Win

Logan Paul releases diss track against NFL Superstar Antonio Brown

 

A few weeks back, Logan Paul claimed that he made two multi-million dollar offers to Antonio Brown for a boxing fight. However, the NFL Superstar did not accept it. An impatient Logan Paul went on to announce that he is going to release a diss track targeted at Antonio Brown through his official Twitter handle. Take a look at Logan Paul’s tweet.

Also Read | Tom Brady's Season-long Concern Remains Sticking Point For Patriots Re-signing

Antonio Brown is yet to deliver his opinion regarding Logan Paul’s brand new diss track. However, netizens have already started to give their opinion on social media platforms. Take a look at Twitter reacting to Logan Paul’s claim.

Also Read | Bill Belichick 'would Prefer' Having Tom Brady With Patriots Next Season: Reports

Also Read | Tom Brady Tempted By New England Patriots With Over $30 Million Contract Offer?

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Antonio Brown and Logan Paul)

Published:
COMMENT
