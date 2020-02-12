Logan Paul Launches Brand New Diss Track Aimed At NFL Superstar Antonio Brown, Watch Video

YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul is looking for a new opponent ever since his victory against KSI in an epic boxing rematch on November 9, 2019. The squared ring has interested Logan Paul and he is willing to take another challenge inside it. He has been targeting a lot of big names for his upcoming bout which includes the likes of Conor McGregor, Dan Bilzerian and Dillon Danis.

However, the entire boxing community got shocked when Logan Paul called out NFL superstar Antonio Brown for a fight. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback ignored the call out. Still, Logan Paul is so adamant that he went on to release a diss track against him.

Logan Paul releases diss track against NFL Superstar Antonio Brown

A few weeks back, Logan Paul claimed that he made two multi-million dollar offers to Antonio Brown for a boxing fight. However, the NFL Superstar did not accept it. An impatient Logan Paul went on to announce that he is going to release a diss track targeted at Antonio Brown through his official Twitter handle. Take a look at Logan Paul’s tweet.

Antonio Brown, despite causing a slew of problems with the law, has now denied two multi-multi-million dollar official offers to fight me. You’ve wasted my time and leave me no choice but to body you via diss track @AB84 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 23, 2020

Antonio Brown is yet to deliver his opinion regarding Logan Paul’s brand new diss track. However, netizens have already started to give their opinion on social media platforms. Take a look at Twitter reacting to Logan Paul’s claim.

Also never forget the GOAT diss track video, which slaps even harder now that KSI won the rivalry. pic.twitter.com/BJoTEDZITS — Dr. Guru (@DrGuru23) January 23, 2020

We already got the fight right here pic.twitter.com/W3GVZPCFkz — Easy Breezy DF 🚀 (@EasyBreezyLive) January 23, 2020

🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱 *yawn* old, boring, unoriginal, outplayed joke... was good the first 5 times I saw it... the 643,894,692,265 times since have been mediocre at best pic.twitter.com/rAkAfY0YUi — Systematik🇨🇦 (@iSystematik) January 24, 2020

(Image courtesy: Official Instagram handle of Antonio Brown and Logan Paul)