Bill Belichick 'would Prefer' Having Tom Brady With Patriots Next Season: Reports

With Super Bowl LIV coming to an end, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's future continues to dominate the speculations. The 42-year-old has repeatedly expressed his desire to keep playing in the upcoming season, whether it is for the Patriots or a new franchise. However, amidst recent reports that Patriots are willing to offer Brady a contract in excess of $30 million per year, speculations arose if coach Bill Belichick still wants the quarterback in his ranks.

Bill Belichick wants Tom Brady next season

Recently Bill Belichick appeared on WEEI’s 'Dale & Keefe' show where he reportedly stated that he'd like to have Tom Brady around. However, Belichick added that it all depends on the price.

.@tomecurran asked if Bill Belichick wants Tom Brady back:



"At a price, yeah. From all I've gathered, he would prefer to have Tom playing QB in 2020...if it comes to a crossroads, [Belichick] can easily get his mind around saying goodbye [to Brady] as well..." — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 5, 2020

Tom Brady, who enters free agency in March, has been ducking questions about his future on social media. The quarterback recently sent social media into a frenzy by posting a cryptic photo (which was later confirmed to be for an ad). While he continues to be linked to over eight teams in the franchise, experts believe Brady will end up re-signing with Patriots.

Tom Brady during an Instagram Q&A ... Funny guy!! pic.twitter.com/o6dofIEnHW — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) February 5, 2020

According to Rapoport, Bill Belichick and the Patriots want to keep Tom Brady as they believe the 42-year-old still a few good years left in him. However, the report also adds that Brady is willing to re-sign only if the Patriots spend a significant amount in the offseason to bring some offensive stars, particularly a bonafide wide receiver.

Tom Brady, who is already a six-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots is apparently targetting one last successful run before he calls time on his illustrious career.

