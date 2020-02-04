Tom Brady Tempted By New England Patriots With Over $30 Million Contract Offer?

Tom Brady recently made everyone wonder about his plans for the future. He posted a cryptic picture through his Twitter handle. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network later mentioned that there is a real possibility of Brady returning to New England Patriots. He also reported that the New England Patriots are actually willing to pay Tom Brady in excess of $30 million per year to keep him in New England.

Tom Brady demands offensive weapons to return to the Patriots

According to Rapoport, the Patriots have been intent on keeping Brady. They believe that he still has one or two good years left. He also added that around $30 million would be a significant commitment that will bring his salary more in line with other elite quarterbacks. He also mentioned that one of Brady's demands (if he comes back to the team) is that the front-office spends money to add offensive weapons. This means that if Tom Brady does make a comeback for the Patriots, he wants to make sure that there is enough talent around him to succeed.

