Tito Ortiz Says Cain Velasquez Wants To Fight The Winner Of Tito Ortiz Vs Alberto Del Rio

Tito Ortiz and Alberto Del Rio are ready to put up a massive show on December 7. The combat sports universe is already stating it to be a UFC vs WWE fight since both the contenders are expected to put their ex-promotion’s belts on the line. Former Heavyweight Champion Ortiz will be bringing up his UFC Gold while Alberto Del Rio will compete with his WWE Championship title on the line. The winner of the bout might leave with two significant titles on their shoulder. The exciting matchup further energised the fans when another UFC veteran and recently acquired WWE star Cain Velasquez got into the mix.

MMA: Tito Ortiz reveals Cain Velasquez might face the winner

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz said that it is not going to be a one-fight show for him as he has signed a three fight, two-year deal with Combate Sports. The deal will allow him to take fights once he is done with Alberto Del Rio. He is expecting to face Cain Velasquez after his upcoming fight on December 7. Ortiz recently revealed that former UFC Heavyweight Cain Velasquez is also in the mix and he is expected to fight the winner of Tito Ortiz vs Alberto Del Rio.

Ortiz said that Combate Sport’s Campbell McLaren has spoken with Cain Velasquez and the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is apparently interested in facing the winner of Ortiz vs El Patron. Tito Ortiz is also open to the idea if Velasquez agrees to fight him at 205 or 210 pounds. If Ortiz manages to get the win against Alberto on December 7, UFC fans can expect a superb matchup between two former Heavyweight Champions of the promotion.

MMA: Tito Ortiz on his upcoming fight with Alberto

Tito Ortiz, who is going to put his UFC Gold on the fight, is pretty much confident about walking out with his title along with the WWE Championship after his next fight on December 7. According to him, Alberto Del Rio is not terrifying him much and he expects to beat the WWE Star. “His chances in the fight are pretty much slim to none. I’ll give him that puncher’s chance. He’s a big guy. I didn’t realize how big he was until we came face-to-face,” said Tito Ortiz.

