Louis Nix Death: Texans Draft Pick Found Dead Days After Going Missing

Former NFL player Louis Nix was found dead on Saturday days after being reported as missing in Jacksonville, Florida. The 29-year-old's family confirmed his death to multiple news outlets and was last seen on Tuesday by his family. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has not publicly confirmed the death, saying on Saturday only that it had “located” Nix in a statement. Here's a look at the Louis Nix cause of death.

Louis Nix death: Former NFL player found dead days after he went missing

According to multiple reports, former NFL defensive linebacker Louis Nix was found dead in his car three days after he was initially reported to have gone missing. On Saturday, officers pulled out a 2014 Hyundai from a retention pond near his apartment, which matched the description of the car he was last seen driving. Nix's mother confirmed his death but did not go into detail regarding the same. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is yet to publicly confirm the death, hence the cause of the 29-year-old's passing remains unknown.

BREAKING: Tragic news. The mother of Louis Nix has confirmed to me that the former Raines High School and Notre Dame star who played in the NFL has passed away @ActionNewsJax @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/9ocmaecu0Q — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) February 28, 2021

According to a report by News4Jax.com, a diving team from the JSO pulled Nix's car and a tag number out of a pond on Broxton Bay Drive, just south of River City Marketplace. Nix was supposed to meet his brother at their dad's house but ended up leaving before he arrived. Ketarah Reed, Louis Nix's girlfriend revealed that she was living with the former NFL player before his untimely passing. Reed said that Nix was on his way back home on Tuesday night after meeting a friend, but never heard back from him since. She revealed that the 29-year-old wasn't acting out of the ordinary and he had always maintained contact before he went missing. Nix's brother also reiterated the same, suggesting that the former NFL player would always 'pull up' at some point.

Louis Nix Notre Dame: Ex-NFL player dead months after being shot during armed robbery

Nix's death comes in months after he was shot during an armed robbery in December. Reed said that the family were still processing the incident when the news of him missing and later his death came in. According to JSO, Nix was working on his car when two men approached the 29-year-old and tried to rob him. One of those men had a gun and shot at the former NFL player, before fleeing the scene of the crime. Nix was an All-State defensive lineman at Raines High School and went on to play for the University of Notre Dame. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014 and played on various NFL practice squads before the end of his football career.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)