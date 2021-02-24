Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans Star Lays Down Three-team Shortlist As Exit Saga Continues

The Deshaun Watson trade saga continues to take new turns as the star quarterback looks to push for a move away from the Houston Texans. The city in recent times has had trouble dealing with their superstars with many high profile athletes, with James Harden and Russell Westbrook leaving the Rockets, while MLB's Astros lost George Springer also departed in free agency. Watson is now taking a page out of their book, trying to force a move out after friction with the team management.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes' Mother Defends Brittany Matthews By Calling Out 'Hateful, Jealous' Women

Deshaun Watson rumours: Texans QB names three potential destinations

Much like James Harden earlier this year, Deshaun Watson has named a list of franchises he would like to be traded to in the ongoing offseason. According to a report by ESPN Upstate, Watson would waive his no-trade clause to join the Carolina Panthers, the New York Jets, or the Miami Dolphins. The Jets hired Robert Saleh as their head coach ahead of the new season, who was one of the names recommended by the 25-year-old while the Texans themselves were searching for a coach themselves. The Dolphins meanwhile have a 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starting quarterback and Watson could present as a younger alternative to the NFL veteran.

Also Read: Michael Bennett Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-girlfriend Who Slams NFL And CTE

According to Panthers beat reporter and ESPN insider @DNewtonespn, the Panthers are preparing to make a strong push for Deshaun Watson and "will do whatever it takes to get Deshaun Watson, and that includes giving up three first-round draft picks and Christian McCaffrey." 👀 — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge_FF) February 16, 2021

The Carolina Panthers meanwhile appear to be positioning themselves to be a major player in the trade saga with a flurry of late moves. The Panthers cut four players in the past week: former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kawann Short, safety Tre Boston, defensive end Stephen Weatherly and punter Michael Palardy, according to CBS Sports. The moves collectively freed up $25.7 million in cap space, now putting them around $40 million under the cap. They created a further $5 million cap space by pushing Matt Paradis’ base salary into a signing bonus. Reports further suggest that they are planning to move on from current quarterback Teddy Bridgewater due to his “physical limitations", who has guaranteed $10 million in 2021.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes' Dogs: Chiefs QB Loves Being A Dog Dad To Silver And Steel

Deshaun Watson contract: Why does Deshaun Watson want a trade?

The Texans reportedly have no interest in letting their star quarterback go. The franchise continues to tell any team that calls that they are not trading Deshaun Watson as the standoff continues. And while other franchises wait to see if the Texans change their stance, the report states that the organisation will not change their position. Watson was not happy with the process of hiring general manager Nick Caserio because the Texans neither considered nor consulted with the suggestions Watson put forth during the entire process.

Also Read: Cam Newton Net Worth: How Rich Is The New England Patriots' Star Quarterback?

Along with the hiring of Caserio, the Texans have made sweeping organisational changes. The franchise dismissed the director of football administration Kevin Krajcovic, equipment manager Mike Parson and his staff and another longtime employee, Doug West. Watson for his part signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension in September and is under contract through the 2025 season. Watson has a no-trade clause, but given the length of his contract and the possibility of franchise-tagging him for three years, the Texans could choose not to trade him and would have control of his rights through the 2028 season.

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)