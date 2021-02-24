Michael Bennett Accused Of Domestic Violence By Ex-girlfriend Who Slams NFL And CTE

Former NFL star Michael Bennett has been accused by his former girlfriend of inciting domestic violence after taking to social media to share her story. Bennett was running back drafted in 2001 (27th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings and had a nine-year sojourn in the NFL before hanging his boots in 2010. However, while Bennett is clearly the guilty party, his ex-girlfriend has hit out at the NFL for his current condition.

Michael Bennett's ex-girlfriend alleges former NFL star of domestic violence, blames CTE

Michael Bennett's former girlfriend, and the mother of one of his children, has taken to Instagram to reveal the amount of abuse the ex-NFL star has inflicted on her. She provided photos of her injuries on social media and blamed the NFL for telling the truth about CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy). CTE is a very rare disorder that is not yet well understood but is known to caused by repeated head traumas. She said, "Oh and btw they do NOT test for behavioural issues in the concussion settlement. They are hiding this side. Because they don’t want the world to know that they are taking the largest, strongest, fastest, most athletic and physically fit men IN THE WORLD and turning them into actual psychopaths that do this to their loved ones".

She further added that "CTE has turned him into a clinical psychopath, or antisocial personality disorder". She also released screenshots of their chats where Bennett can be seen abusing her verbally despite not being together for more than two years. Bennett went as far as calling his daughter a 'future stripper'. The Michael Bennett domestic violence case is not the first time that the former NFL star has found himself in trouble.

Following his final stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2010, the running back admitted that he felt like committing suicide. Bennett, speaking to the Twist podcast had previously mentioned that he was sitting in the parking lot at one time with a gun to his head because he couldn't play football. He was arrested in 2015 after the parents of his then-girlfriend discovered a loan had been taken out against their home. The 42-year-old ​had obtained a $225,000 loan by stealing personal information from the parents and then forging documents while being on parole for a 2012 wire transfer fraud. In 2017, Bennett pleaded guilty to burglary, identity theft, and attempted theft from an elder adult in an amount exceeding $100,000.

(Image Courtesy: AP)