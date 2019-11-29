Boxing: Manny Pacquiao's 3 Fights Before Floyd Mayweather 2020 Rematch

Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather is coming out of retirement in 2020 and the undefeated American agreed to fight his former rival Manny Pacquiao in a thrilling re-match. Well, Pacquiao is highly interested in the re-match but he has three more names on his mind before going up against Mayweather. The 'Pac Man' and Mayweather put up a great fight in 2015 and Mayweather was handed the victory by the judge’s scorecard. Pacquiao has been calling out for the re-match since then but now, he wants to have three more bouts before squaring off against Floyd Mayweather.

Boxing: Who will Manny Pacquiao face in 2020?

The Filippino is coming off straight with three big wins and he is aiming for something bigger in 2020. According to the President of MP Promotions Sean Gibbons, the 'Pac Man' is targeting Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter and Mickey Garcia as his next opponents. In an interview with Seconds Out, Gibbons clarified that Mikey Garcia’s defeat against Errol Spence was no shame. Even though fans claim that Errol Spence is the best, Gibbons believes that Mickey Garcia's matchup with Pacquiao makes much more sense due to his size.

Erol Spence and Terence Crawford’s names popped up too during the conversation. Spence has been out for a while due to an injury but Manny Pacquiao definitely has his sights on him. Speaking about Terrence Crawford, Gibbons said that Manny Pacquiao was never afraid of Crawford and the duo would have fought long back had Bob Arun offered them the fight. "Unfortunately Terrence Crawford fights for Bob Arum, we fight under the PCB banner, Al Haymon is doing amazing things for us. He basically brought the Senator back from the depths of almost retirement to where we are now”, said Sean Gibbons.

Boxing: Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao 2?

Yes, the 'Senator' is definitely interested in fighting Floyd Mayweather again. The President of MP Promotions feels that the ‘real pot’ at the end of the day is Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao definitely wanting a piece of each other. Well if everything falls in place, Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao is definitely happening.

