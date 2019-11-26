UFC: Jorge Masvidal Excites Fans By Challenging Floyd Mayweather For A 2020 Fight

Floyd Mayweather created a whirlwind of excitement among combat sports fans with his recent announcement on a possible return. The undefeated boxer is planning for a massive cross-promotion event in 2020 and he is in negotiations with UFC President Dana White for the same reportedly. This is undoubtedly a massive opportunity for UFC superstars to get a huge payday and a lot of them have shown tremendous interest in facing Mayweather on his return. Jorge Masvidal, the official BMF of UFC, is also keen to face Mayweather and he has taken a poke at their possible matchup.

UFC: Jorge Masvidal hints at fighting Floyd Mayweather in 2020

Jorge Masvidal touched new heights of popularity with three sensational knockout victories in 2019 and he wasted no time in getting into the mix as Floyd Mayweather’s next opponent. According to reports, Floyd Mayweather is expected to have two fights in 2020, which is said to be a rematch with Manny Pacquaio and a UFC cross-promotion fight. The BMF of UFC challenged the undefeated boxer through his social media posts and fans are already losing their calm over it.

Former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw has also expressed his urge to fight Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather but the UFC veteran is suspended for the time being and Mayweather is yet to show his interest in fighting TJ. On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal is at the peak of his career on this point and Masvidal’s fighting style might attract Mayweather to face him. BMF Masvidal is a stand-up fighter who prefers the fight on his feet and Mayweather would surely prefer that since he has never fought someone on the ground in a professional bout.

Yes it is true. I can make 154 #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 26, 2019

UFC: Jorge Masvidal is determined to take out boxers

Earlier, Jorge Masvidal also wanted to face Canelo Alvarez in a boxing fight and claimed that he will break Canelo’s face if they ever square-up. Well, with ‘Money’ Mayweather back in the game, it seems that Jorge Masvidal has turned his attention towards him. Though, Masvidal still wants to hook up with the Canelo Alvarez for a fight in future.

