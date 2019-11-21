Manu Bhaker At 17: Breaking World Records, Winning Gold Medals And Gunning For Glory

Young shooting sensation Manu Bhaker etched her name in history books at the ISSF World Cup Final 2019. The 17-year-old bagged India’s first gold medal at the tournament this year. Bhaker won the Women’s 10m Air Pistol category on Thursday.

Manu Bhaker: The Gold keeps coming at the ISSF World Cup Final 2019

Manu Bhaker become only the second Indian women shooter to win the gold at the10m Air Pistol in the ISSF World Cup after Heena Sidhu won gold in 2013. Bhaker also broke the junior world record with her total of 244.7. Yashaswini Jaswal, who was also competing in the 10m Air Pistol event, finished 6th in the final round. In the men’s 10m pistol event, India’s Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for the final. Verma topped the qualifications with 588 while Chaudhary was 7th with 581. Commonwealth Games gold-medalist Manu and Rahi Sarnobat failed to qualify for the finals in the 25m Air Pistol event.

Manu Bhaker: Breaking records at will

Manu Bhaker became the youngest women to win a gold medal at the ISSF World Cup. She also won Gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Manu Bhaker's 240.9 is also a Commonwealth Games record. She was India’s flag-bearer at the Youth Olympics and also became India’s first shooter and first female athlete to win Gold at the Youth Olympics.

Manu Bhaker: India's biggest hope

Manu Bhaker is India’s next big shooting sensation. Comfortable in both single and mixed events, India’s medal hopes would be on Bhaker to lead the country to glory. Having already won 11 gold and 1 silver in her career so far, Manu Bhaker is definitely set for big things in the future.

