Elavenil Valarivan Wins Gold In Women’s 10m Air Rifle At ISSF World Cup 2019

Team India continue their medal-winning run at the ISSF World Cup Finals in China on Thursday as Elavenil Valarivan and Manu Bhaker won gold medals in their respective events at the event. Elavenil claimed the top honours in the women's 10m air rifle competition shooting 250.8 to edge past Taiwan's Lin Ying-Shin (250.7). Romania's Laura-Georgeta Coman finished third with a score of 229. Elavenil had qualified second for the finals with a score of 631.1 behind Ying-Shin (632.3).

ISSF World Cup 2019: Elavenil Valarivan career

This is Elavenil’s second senior World Cup medal in her career after winning the first medal this year in Brazil. She had compatriot Anjum Moudgil to win the gold. Elavenil had scored 251.7 in the tournament to earn the top spot. The shooter is currently ranked third in the world in her category.

ISSF World Cup 2019: Manu Bhaker Gold

Manu Bhaker won the gold and also created a junior world record in the women's 10m air pistol event. The 17-year-old shot 244.7 to win the top prize in the prestigious competition. Serbia's Zorana Arunovic won the silver with 241.9, while Quian Wang of China bagged the bronze with 221.8. In the same event, Manu Bhaker's compatriot, Yashaswini Singh Deswal finished sixth in the final.

ISSF World Cup 2019 results

In the men's 10m air pistol event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified for the final but couldn't claim medals.

Verma topped the qualifications with 588 but ended fifth in the final with a score of 179.4, while Chaudhary was seventh in the qualification with 581 before signing off sixth in the last-eight stage with 159.8.