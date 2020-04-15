Marcus Stroman Issues UFC Fight Challenge To Kyle Larson After Racial Slur Controversy

Within a span of a couple of days, 27-year-old NASCAR driver Kyle Larson's life has turned upside down after he uttered a racial slur during a live broadcast of a virtual race. Kyle Larson was suspended by NASCAR and also fired by Chip Ganassi Racing on Monday. Although Larson later apologised for using the N-word in front of the viewers, New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is apparently still unhappy with Larson.

Kyle Larson N word controversy: Marcus Stroman wants to fight Larson

Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to vent his frustration about the Kyle Larson n word incident demanding that the 27-year-old not be allowed to race again in NASCAR. Marcus Stroman not only rejected Kyle Larson's apology but went on to claim that he'll fight Larson in a UFC event for charity. Stroman, who is widely known for his hot-headed nature, was seemingly eager to dish out some punishment to Larson in the octagon.

He should never be allowed to race again in @NASCAR. Said that derogatory word so nonchalantly. Your apology doesn’t matter. Post-career...I’ll fight this man in a @ufc event for charity. He needs his ass beat. Would love to hear him say that word in the octagon! https://t.co/lZ4Hg1fxsw — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 14, 2020

A fan highlighted on Twitter that Larson's number was the same as basketball legend Jackie Robinson - 42. Marcus Stroman was quick to react with the comment, 'Disgrace to Jackie Robinson.'

Disgrace to Jackie Robinson. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) April 14, 2020

Kyle Larson accidentally uttered the N-word during the streaming of a racing simulation video game on Twitch. Larson thought his stream was disconnected when he uttered the slur. However, other racers caught Larson using the offensive word in front of a live audience. It remains unknown how many fans were watching the stream.

The 27-year-old subsequently uploaded a short video on social media where apologised for his ill-advised choice of words. While Larson defended himself saying 'he was not raised that way', the NASCAR driver accepted there was 'no excuse' for his mistake.

Despite his apology, Larson received backlash on social media by the likes of Marcus Stroman and his fans. Marcus Stroman even commented on Larson's apology video writing, 'It’s a shame that your child has to grow up with a racist father. The apple never falls far from the tree. Thank you for continuing to support and allow racism to be present in society. True role model you are!'

NASCAR driver fired: Kyle Larson fired?

NASCAR was quick to suspend Kyle Larson for an indefinite period of time. NASCAR addressed the incident in a statement which noted Larson was suspended 'without pay while we (NASCAR) work through this simulation with all appropriate parties.'

As mentioned above, Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing and will now be on the lookout for a new employer when his suspension is lifted. The NASCAR driver was reportedly also dropped by several of his sponsors, including the likes of McDonald’s and Clover.

