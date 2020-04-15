Jurgen Klopp And Jordan Henderson To Honour Hillsborough Victims With Minute's Silence

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and club captain Jordan Henderson are set to pay their tributes for the Hillsborough victims online. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Liverpool cancelled the memorial service that was planned to be held at Anfield. However, Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson will lead the honour for the Hillsborough victims with a minute's silence on video and others have been requested to join the service.

The last memorial service for the Hillsborough disaster

The 31st anniversary of the Hillsborough tragedy was supposed to be the final memorial service for the 96 supporters that lost their lives during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at the Hillsborough Stadium. However, the event has been postponed to a date in the future due to the Premier League coronavirus situation that has forced people to remain indoors. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is set to lead the tribute for the Hillsborough victims in an online video with skipper Jordan Henderson in a digital manner.

Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson to lead Hillsborough tribute

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp will appear in a video with Jordan Henderson before the start of the Hillsborough tribute. Other Liverpool players are set to follow but Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson will deliver personal messages on the club's official website. At 3:06 pm local time, the time at which the semi-final was stopped, Liverpool will hold a minute's silence in respect for the victims of the Hillsborough disaster. Along with Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson, flags will be half-masted across the city and inside the stadium while the town hall bells will ring across the deserted streets in remembrance of the tragic incident that killed 96 fans.

31 years ago today, 96 children, women and men lost their lives at Hillsborough.



Our thoughts are with all those affected by the tragedy and the 96 fans who will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/HQEkIHNi5q — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 14, 2020

Liverpool leading the Premier League

Amid the Premier League coronavirus situation that has halted football in the English top flight, Jurgen Klopp and his team need only two more wins to secure the Premier League title. Requiring six points from nine games and 25 points clear of Man City in 2nd place, Jordan Henderson is bound to lift Premier League title one way or another according to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin. Jurgen Klopp has also insisted that the health and safety of the public is a priority ahead of football and the 52-year-old German is continuously keeping in contact with his squad through video conferences.

"The boys are all in good spirits; you feel immediately why you miss them so much, because it’s just an exceptional group."



✊ Team togetherness

💻 Zoom calls

🎶 Birthday singing

💇‍♂️ New haircuts



Our exclusive chat with the boss ⬇️ — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 13, 2020

