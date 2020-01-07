Watch Marshawn Lynch Turn On 'Beast Mode Lite' Against Eagles CB Avonte Maddox

The picture of a burly Marshawn Lynch on the field, braids flailing in the air is one that the NFL has sorely missed in recent years. The Seattle Seahawks triumphed over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round earlier this week. However, with Marshawn Lynch in the fray for the Seahawks, was the result at the Lincoln Financial Field in any doubt?

Marshawn casually tossing dudes out of the frame 😤😤 @MoneyLynch pic.twitter.com/szD3Vo9v3a — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 5, 2020

Marshawn Lynch turns on ‘Beast Mode lite’ in win against Eagles

A number of NFL players have fallen victim to Marshawn Lynch’s prowess on the field over the years. At the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night, Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was the latest to join that list. While Avonte Maddox did manage to get Marshawn Lynch out of bounds in the play, the sight of Marshawn Lynch tossing aside the Eagles cornerback provided a throwback to the type of display that the NFL has grown accustomed to seeing in the playoffs from Marshawn Lynch over the years.

Maddox joins a long list of dudes who have been abused and embarrassed by Marshawn over the years. — Ian Furness (@IanFurnessSea) January 5, 2020

If there were any doubts over Marshawn Lynch’s power running abilities, he comfortably put them to bed against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Since his comeback, the five-time Pro Bowler has rushed for just 41 yards on 18 carries in the two games he has suited up in. His most recent showing for the Seattle Seahawks saw Marshawn Lynch will his way through the Eagles to register the first touchdown of the game. While he may not have been a major part of the Seahawks’ offence since making his comeback from retirement, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll admitted that the Seattle Seahawks can increase his role and allow him to be a more active part of the Seahawks’ offence in the coming games.

