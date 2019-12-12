Tom Brady's Exit Fueled By Speculation; 5 Potential NFL Teams For Patriots QB

The ongoing NFL season is Tom Brady's 20th season in the league. Let that sink in. Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft. Since then, the star quarterback has done anything but look back. However, despite spending 20 years with the Patriots, there has been speculation that Tom Brady could look to leave the Patriots. He recently stepped down as the honorary co-chair of the 'Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port' after 16 years. The last time the Patriots played without Tom Brady under contract was almost two decades ago. Could we see the Patriots go back to the year 2000 any time soon? Here is a look at the five likely Free Agency destinations for Tom Brady if the future Hall of Famer chooses to leave the Patriots.

1. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have a solid defence, but their offence this season has been comparatively unflattering. Mitch Trubisky, their current quarterback has been running things for the Chicago Bears so far. However, Trubisky is nearing the end of his rookie contract. If the Bears were to decide against extending his contract, Tom Brady would more than fill the void left by Trubisky. The six-time Super Bowl winner would also provide that extra bit of quality the Bears need to challenge for the Super Bowl.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is among the most efficient passers in the NFL. However, the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is nearing 38, which means he could very well choose to hang up his cleats in the foreseeable future. The Steelers are in danger of being labelled as a wild card contender. However, with the likes of James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin has a more-than-decent squad at his disposal. With JuJu Smith-Schuster as his wide receiver, Tom Brady could be tempted to make a move to the Steelers, provided Ben Roethlisberger chooses to retire.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers is currently occupying the quarterback spot for the Chargers. Rivers' contract with the Steelers, however, expires this year. While the Chargers may not be the most likely destination for Tom Brady, the squad is loaded with potential in both, offence and defence. If that wasn't enough, it's always difficult to say no to settling in Los Angeles. Brady is, after all, a native of California.

4. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers are in dire need of some stability, that much is certain. While most teams in the NFL have the quarterback position locked down, the Panthers are one of the very few teams that have gone the opposite way. Kyle Allen has failed to make the quarterback position his own. Tom Brady, therefore, would be a huge upgrade for a side that is currently without a head coach.

5. New York Jets

Bill Belichick's infamous reign as head coach of the Jets lasted just one day before the now-Patriots head coach decided to scribble his resignation on a paper napkin. It was just moments before he took the podium to be unveiled as head coach of the Jets. In the unlikely scenario that Tom Brady ends up leaving the Patriots on a bitter note, switching allegiances to the Jets would be almost poetic in a twisted sense. Interestingly, Tom Brady also has some real estate holdings in New York City. Moving a few hours down Interstate-95, therefore, is unlikely to be a stumbling block.

