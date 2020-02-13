Max Verstappen Makes Big Revelation About Lewis Hamilton's Future In F1 With Mercedes

Max Verstappen recently took a dig at his F1 championship rival Lewis Hamilton. The Dutch driver said that Lewis Hamilton will continue his Formula 1 career until Mercedes keep building championship-winning cars. Lewis Hamilton recently won his sixth F1 title and will be aiming to win his seventh World Championship in the upcoming season.

Max Verstappen on the connection between Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton

While speaking to German media publication Auto Zeitung, Max Verstappen said that Lewis Hamilton won’t keep racing forever. At some point, he will have to stop. Verstappen stressed on the fact that Hamilton's victory depends mainly on the team and not on him. He added that if Mercedes continue to build good cars, Hamilton will never stop driving. Verstappen also said that he respects Hamilton as a very strong racer.

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 contract with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton’s future with Mercedes has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks. The British driver is yet to announce an extension with the F1 team. Earlier, there were rumours of Hamilton possibly joining Ferrari but that move seems unlikely.

There have been reports about Hamilton looking to seek a hefty contract extension. Unfortunately for him, Mercedes were reluctant to oblige to his demands.

Max Verstappen defends aggressive driving

Max Verstappen said that a driver has to drive aggressively sometimes and making mistakes is a part of the deal. The Dutch driver said that putting robots in cars would be a good bet if one doesn't want to see aggressive driving. Verstappen added that he has to listen to many opinions about driving. However, he cannot listen to all of them. If one is driving with a racing car, it is very easy to make a mistake and the most important thing is to learn from it.

Max Verstappen is famous for being the youngest driver (17 years, 166 days) to compete in Formula 1.

