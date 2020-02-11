Max Verstappen Suggests Placing 'robots' In F1 Cars After Aggressive Driving Criticism

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen has been seen as a future star ever since he began his racing career. He became the youngest driver to compete in Formula 1 when he competed at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix at the age of 17. He is considered as one of the most fearless drivers and his aggressive driving has received mixed reviews from other drivers on the grid. Recently during an interview with a German media outlet Auto Zeitung, Verstappen spoke about his aggressive style of driving.

F1: Max Verstappen speaks on his aggressive driving

Verstappen said that sometimes a driver has to drive aggressively and sometimes not, but making mistakes is a part of it. The Dutch driver controversially said that putting robots in the car would be a good bet if one doesn't want to see aggressive driving. Verstappen added that he also has to listen to many advises and opinions about driving. However, he cannot listen to all of them. If one is driving with a racing car on the limit, it is very easy to make a mistake, but the most important thing is to learn from it.

F1: Max Verstappen says he can dethrone Lewis Hamilton

Earlier, Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen had earlier said that he can beat Lewis Hamilton to win the F1 2021 World Championship title if his car is good enough, insisting Britain's six-time world champion is "not God". Verstappen could prove to be Hamilton's closest challenger this year, following Red Bull Racing's strong finish to the end of last season.

F1: Max Verstappen could still leave Red Bull Racing

Recently, a report published by essentiallysports.com revealed that Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko talked about a crucial exit clause in Max Verstappen’s current contract. Should certain circumstances arise, Verstappen is free to walk away from Red Bull as early as 2021. Verstappen's stay is also dependent on Honda staying in F1. Red Bull’s current deal with the engine supplier expires at the end of 2021.

