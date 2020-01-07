Max Verstappen Net Worth, New Contract With Red Bull And F1 Career So Far

Max Verstappen, who drives for Red Bull Racing is the youngest driver to ever start a Formula One race and had been considered a future star in the sport ever since he began his racing career. He became the youngest driver to compete in Formula 1 when he competed at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix at the young age of 17 and holds eight other "firsts" in Formula One racing.

Max Verstappen net worth and salary

According to Wolf of Wealth, Max Verstappen has a net worth that stands at an estimated $25 million, as of mid-2019. However, there are sources which claim his current worth is as high as $50 million. This could be especially true given his sponsorships and the last contract with Red Bull that was worth £10m a year. He was also named the fourth-highest earner in Formula 1 after the contract. The Dutchman has signed a three-season contract extension with the Milton Keynes-based squad on January 7, 2020.

Max Verstappen endorsements

Max Verstappen's endorsement deals also form a major part of his wealth. The 22-year-old also leads an army of fans who proudly call themselves the 'Orange Army' and are present at most of the European races to support the racing star. His popularity makes him one of the most marketable drivers on the grid which has drawn the attention of many major brands. Jumbo Supermarkets, Ziggo, Exact, Red Bull, G-Star, Raw, and TAG Heuer are some of his most notable sponsors. And while it is certain that endorsement deals majorly extend his earnings, it is not clear how much he is worth through these deals.

Max Verstappen extends contract with Red Bull through 2023 F1 season

Max Verstappen has signed a three-year extension contract with Red Bull as he was set to enter the final year of his existing contract this year. The contract will keep him with the team until at least the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season. He has been associated with the Red Bull senior team since 2016, where he also won his first race with the team at the Spanish Grand Prix followed by a further seven race victories.

